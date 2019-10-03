What a Schiff Show

By

Look who’s colluding now.

The New York Times just published a bombshell: Adam Schiff’s office met with the whistleblower prior to the complaint being filed, helped shepherd him through the process the way Schiff’s team wanted, and then played dumb and subpoenaed for the complaint they knew had been filed because they were part of the process.

The Times reports: “The whistle-blower’s decision to offer what amounted to an early warning to the intelligence committee’s Democrats is also sure to thrust Mr. Schiff even more forcefully into the center of the controversy.” Obviously.

This report is yet another nail in the coffin of the Democrats’ bogus impeachment charade and further proof that this Ukraine sham is a disingenuous and orchestrated smear campaign led by Adam Schiff and the socialist squad.

By getting an early account of the whistle-blower’s complaint, Schiff knew what to expect in the complaint and he was able to shape his phony narrative for his benefit.

As the Times reports, Schiff’s committee even helped guide the so-called whistleblower to an attorney. And who is that attorney? A partisan lawyer who worked for Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and donated to Joe Biden.

No wonder James Clapper called this complaint the “best written” complaint he’s ever seen.

Oh and by the way, here’s a clip of Schiff lying on September 17, saying his office had no contact with the whistleblower prior to the complaint being filed.

For Democrats, it has always been impeachment first, and fill in the blank with the reason after. In the wake of this new revelation, Democrats like Josh Harder, TJ Cox, Katie Hill, Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda, and Mike Levin who jumped on the impeachment bandwagon must now be forced to explain to their Districts why their latest hoax is blowing up in their face.

Stop the madness: This is damning evidence that the Democrats’ impeachment push is a TOTAL sham. Voters in the California will remember these charades when they head to the ballot box in 2020.

Samantha Zager is Regional Communications Director