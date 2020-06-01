Bald eagles are back nesting in Orange County

By

Photo by Cristofer Jeschke on Unsplash

For the last three years, two bald eagles have landed in a north Orange County neighborhood where they have built a nest and tended to eggs in an old dead tree near a gully.

As the world has grappled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the eagles’ recent arrival has been a source of optimism and joy for the neighborhood.

“It’s just beautiful to see nature thriving in the era of COVID. Life goes on,” area resident Mary Cramer said.

Cramer, 65, recently held a socially distanced viewing party in her backyard for neighbors who wanted to take a closer look at the eagles, which are perched in a tree about 25 feet from her property. Guests brought their own lawn chairs, fanned out and sat in the driveway to observe. …

