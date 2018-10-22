Dodgers Advance to World Series!

By

For the second year in a row, the Dodgers have emerged victorious in the National League and will advance to the World Series, where they will take on the Boston Red Sox.

After coming up short in Game 7 last year in heartbreaking fashion, the Dodgers are looking to capture their first title in 30 years. All of Los Angeles will be rooting them on as they attempt to bring a championship home to California.

ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield provides a viewers guide to the 2018 World Series:

http://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/25049672/mlb-world-series-viewer-guide-boston-red-sox-los-angeles-dodgers