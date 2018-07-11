In Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal, only six GOP appointees of twenty-nine seats

By

As the Trump Administration focuses on its important Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, we are also reminded that of the twenty-nine members of the important U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, based in San Francisco, only six of the members were appointed by Republican presidents, resulting in the most liberal and highly overturned circuit court in the nation. Sixteen of the current members were appointed by Democrats, and the vacancy rate is the highest in the nation, with seven positions not yet filled by President Trump.