Los Alamitos Show Choir Named National Grand Champions

Los Alamitos’ Sound FX Choir “strives to achieve the highest level of choral excellence” … and recently they did just that by earning 1st place and the title of Grand Champion at Show Choir Nationals. Sound FX is no stranger to success, having been named Grand Champions at over 175 competitions, including nine National Grand Championship titles.

This year, they were awarded Best Vocals, Best Choreography and Best Male Soloist (Julian Naremore) on their way to victory.

Directed by David Moellenkamp and Moana Dherlin, Sound FX attributed their success “to the fact that our students support one another’s individuality while working as a team to bring the best of themselves to the stage.”