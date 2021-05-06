Mays turns 90!

By

To sit and talk with Willie Mays is to walk into the Polo Grounds or Candlestick Park, hang with Monte Irvin or Bobby Bonds, lose your cap running first to third, and make a basket catch or three.

Willie Mays makes us young again. He makes us feel good about ourselves, our environment. He makes us reflect and smile. He makes us want to do better and be kinder.

We think of Willie Mays, we think of the memories, the stories, the laughs, the tools, the intellect, the style, the panache, the energy, the enthusiasm, the brashness, the audacity.

The love.

All part of the package that is Willie Mays, the legend who turns 90 on Thursday and will be honored and celebrated at the Padres-Giants game Friday at Oracle Park. The Say Hey Kid is expected to attend, his first regular-season game since 2019. …

