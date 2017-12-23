Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from CPR!

By

As this year closes, the editors at California Political Review wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Happy New Year! During 2017, California Political Review offered over 1,200,000 Page views of content on this website to readers, and our Facebook Page grew to a total of over 21,700 fans! We thank you for helping us to be a success and taking time to read what we have to offer, and look forward to continuing to do so in the coming year!