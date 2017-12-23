You are here: Home / CaliCulture / Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from CPR!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from CPR!

December 23, 2017 By James V. Lacy Leave a Comment

As this year closes, the editors at California Political Review wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Happy New Year!  During 2017, California Political Review offered over 1,200,000 Page views of content on this website to readers, and our Facebook Page grew to a total of over 21,700 fans!  We thank you for helping us to be a success and taking time to read what we have to offer, and look forward to continuing to do so in the coming year!IMG_3298

Filed Under: CaliCulture