Nancy Pelosi Facts

California’s Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Leader in the House who represents a San Francisco Congressional District, is 77 years old. She will be 78 on March 28, 2018.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and attended college on the East Coast.

She served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011. A CBS News poll conducted in her last year as Speaker in 2010 found 11% of voters nationally approved of the job she was doing, and 37% had an unfavorable opinion of her as Speaker.

Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987, almost 31 years ago, defeating gay San Francisco politician Harry Britt in a special election. She has not participated in a candidate debate in her election campaigns for over 30 years. Pelosi wins re-election easily in her heavily Democratic district.

In November, 2016, Pelosi was challenged for the Leader position of the Democrats by Congressman Tim Ryan. She defeated Ryan by a vote of 134-63.

Pelosi was challenged again in June, 2017 after Democrats lost four consecutive special elections to the House. Pelosi put down the challenge. When asked specifically why she should stay on as House Minority Leader after numerous Democratic seats were lost, Pelosi responded, “Well, I’m a master legislator. I am a strategic, politically astute leader. My leadership is recognized by many around the country, and that is why I’m able to attract the support that I do.”

Republicans have erased the Democratic advantage on the generic congressional ballot in 2018 in a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll that, for the first time since April, also shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating equaling the percentage of voters who disapprove of his job performance.

Fully 39 percent of registered voters say they would support the GOP candidate for Congress in their district, while 38 percent would back the Democratic candidate.