SF Woman Allegedly Killed Man Over Pizza Slice

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of fatally beating a man in San Francisco over a slice of pizza, police said Monday.

Harvey Grosser, 65, suffered a skull fracture and later died after Jamila Moore allegedly beat Grosser with a metal cane shortly after midnight Sept. 6 in the South of Market neighborhood, authorities said.

San Francisco police said they reviewed surveillance footage that showed Moore attacking the man on Sixth Street. The two were reportedly arguing over a slice of pizza before the fatal blow. …

