Title Drought Ends: Stanford Women’s Basketball Are Again National Champions

You thought it was going to be easy?

Tara VanDerveer knew it wasn’t going to be easy. This wasn’t just about the pandemic, the eviction from Maples Pavilion, surviving the 87 nights in hotels, adhering strictly to COVID-19 protocols. It wasn’t just about winning six games in 15 days or overcoming the frantic final moments against a ferocious Arizona team.

It was also about 29 long years of waiting to raise that championship trophy again.

“I’ve had heartbreak with teams that had great shots at winning it,” VanDerveer said.

But heartbreak finally took a holiday Sunday. VanDerveer’s Stanford Cardinal team beat Arizona by a single point when a last-second shot by Aari McDonald didn’t fall. The thrilling 54-53 title game capped an exciting, watershed tournament.

And in the end, the sport’s all-time winningest women’s coach finally got the one victory that had been so elusive for almost three decades. …

