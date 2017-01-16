You are here: Home / Archives for Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views

Eber: Clinton Inaugural bash plans revealed

January 16, 2017

The great news of the day is that thanks to the exposure of the sleazy money raising by selling the office of Secretary of State, fund raising for the Clinton Foundation is so bad they are forced to fire 22 people.  The better news is that she is looking at running for Mayor of New York—she will be running against the man Charlie Gasperino of Fox Business News calls “Comrade Mayor”, Bill DiBlasio,  I know this is hard to believe compared to Comrade Bill, Hillary is part of the alt-right!

There are rumors that Hillary will hold her own inauguration gala’s—to pretend she is the President.  Just a rumor, this could be satire, but Rich Eber thought he should report it.  Remember CNN and Buzzfeed reported on the “rumored” Trump dossier—so in that spirit this article is presented.  CNN and Buzzfeed report satire, so why shouldn’t the California Political News and Views?

400px-Msc2011_dett-clinton_0298

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views  1/17/17

Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta seems to be out of favor these days. Because of his email account being hacked by those affiliated with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, he is laying low at least until Donald Trump’s takes the oath of office on January 20th

This does not mean that the Washington D.C. power broker is standing idly by. Podesta has been organizing a special inauguration gala for his former client to help take away the pain from having lost the election last November. Information pertaining to this event has been made available to me courtesy of my friend Julian Assange of WikiLeaks.

From his headquarters at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, he has been able to hack Podesta’s email server once again.  Apparently, this was not a problem because the log in hasn’t changed. In an exclusive scoop to the California Political Review (CPR), Podesta’s plans for the upcoming inauguration celebration being put on by his former boss have been revealed.

As might be expected Hillary’s pity party will be for the benefit of the Clinton Foundation. There is concern that it may be more difficult to attract donors to the charitable organization now that Hillary is in effect “FOB Sidewalk”.  Wealthy business concerns affiliated with foreign governments appear to have lost the former Secretary of State’s phone number. It is also thought that the market for million dollar speeches made to Goldman Sachs and other organizations on a prid pro quo basis has dried up of late.

With this sad state of affairs the Clinton Foundation is organizing alternative Progressive inauguration non- celebrations to in Podesta’s words, “strike while the iron is at least tepid”. Naturally the largest events are being held in New York, Washington D.C., and Hollywood. Hillary will do live video feeds to all of these parties.

Complimentary grief counseling is being provided courtesy of George Soros. Special therapists to deal with “election denial syndrome” for those Clinton supporters who still think she belongs in the White House because of her winning the popular vote, will be on hand. Going along with this is a free “No host stuffed animal” bar for grief stricken progressives to help them cope.

Unemployed doctors, who retired because of the lack of compensation received under Affordable Care Act, will be available to write prescriptions for sedatives ranging from valium, Zanex, and Prozac, to medical marijuana.

Under the guidance of organic, sustainable, and politically correct kitchen staffs, a special menu is being planned. In keeping with the events slogan “Diversity will never die” “blue granola” with abundant fruits, nuts, and flakes is the official cereal of the proceedings. The culinary staff, in a unanimous vote, determined serving raisin bran would be considered to be racist and not be inclusive enough to serve.

A special “Sustainable Burger” will be offered to guests at inaugural parties.  It is an organic vegetarian concoction that is supposed to taste like Angus beef but is filled with lies, deceit, empty promises, and what ifs. As might be expected Noodles Romanoff will not be on the menu to discourage Progressive Russian Clinton boosters (if one can be found) from attending  this event. Should anyone order a “Black Russian” cocktail from the bar, they will be politely escorting by security guards from the proceedings.

Piñata’s with figures of Bill O’Reilly and other Fox Personalities will be hung in effigy to be batted around. This activity is being used as an anger management tool for Clinton supporters who couldn’t combat the conservative network prior to the election. The stuffed toys will be filled with eye candy resembling Megan Kelley who they will see regularly now that she is beginning work for NBC.

Going along with this a raffle raffle is being planned to kick start a “go fund me “account for Rachael Maddow who is rumored to be on the chopping at MSNBC now that their sister network has hired the former Fox anchor.

There are no dress codes to be enforced. However gentlemen who show up in trench coats will not be admitted to the Clinton Foundation fundraiser for fear that Anthony Weiner might try to sneak in. Also banned are valet parking services to appease climate change activists who assume attendees will be arriving via bicycle or by foot.

In an effort to create an environment dedicated to “restroom diversity” all Clinton Foundation events will bring in the necessary port-a-potties to offer their guests different choices to include men’s, women’s, optional, decline to state and none of the above toilets. A staff ombudsman will be on duty to handle any complaints concerning political correctness should they come up.

Pollsters, regardless of political persuasion, are required to pay a cover charge of $100,000 to attend the Clinton fundraiser because they falsely raised Hillary’s hopes of one day occupying the Oval Office. To paraphrase Carly Simon’s famous song you’re so vain “I had some dreams they were clouds in my coffee, clouds in my coffee You’re so GOP)

 

A red carpet (Marxist model optional) will be present at all Clinton Foundation Inaugural affairs to accommodate the many Hollywood celebrities and entertainers who are expecting to attend. They will be warmly greeted, even if none of these tinsel town invitees has ever been enrolled in the Electoral College or took a Civics class.

Even though he has a conflicting engagement, having earlier committed to an ISIS Political Refugee Relief fund raiser scheduled to be held at his local mosque, Democratic National Chairman (DNC) candidate Representative Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota) is expected to make a drive-by appearance at the Clinton gala. VP Democratic Tim Kane will not be available as he is currently filming the remake of the TV series Howdy Duddy. Bernie Sanders was not notified of the party because DNC Chairwomen Donna Brazile has been in charge of the invitation list.

When Donald Trump is delivering his inaugural speech, television monitors will go blank so not to traumatize Clinton supporters. At the same time her picture will be prominently displayed so those present can fantasize how things might have been if the Russians, FBI Director James Comey, WikiLeeks, Fox News, and voters in the “deplorable” swing states had acted differently

 

The Slaves of La La Land—and South Los Angeles

January 16, 2017

Just before Christmas my wife and I went to see a musical, “LaLaLand”.  It was in the style of the old Gene Kelley and Fed Astaire movies, a little love story, funny, well written, lots of dancing and singing just for the heck of it.  It was entertaining and deserved the seven Golden Globes it was awarded.  But, there was a message, very subtle in this movie, and hopefully folks will hear that as well as the songs.

“But the film and the novel are two of the most thought-provoking and entertaining documents of today’s California. And both are about the same big problem: that for all our celebration of successful game changers in this state, we offer precious little space or support to those who dare to upset our blissful status quo.

The film and the book also make the same provocative argument about how to break through the Golden State’s stacked deck: Don’t be afraid to do things that are totally nuts.

To make an impact here, you must embrace, and express, your inner madman. Both works specifically champion a self-sacrificing craziness, a willingness to surrender yourself and the people you love to focus on making your mark. Here, hitsville and heartbreak are two sides of the same heavy coin.”

In a very short sentence, the movie captured California and Los Angeles, in a way no politician or pundit has been able to do.

““That’s L.A.,” he tells his lover, an aspiring actress played by Emma Stone. “They worship everything and they value nothing.”

Could this be why we overwhelmingly voted for Hillary?  We value nothing?  This would be a great topic for a community forum—what do we care about—anything real?

The Slaves of La La Land—and South Los Angeles

What the Lilting Musical and an Acclaimed Satire Reveal About California’s Dark Heart

By Joe Mathews, Zocalo Public Square,  1/12/17

The brilliant new film musical La La Land is being celebrated as a love letter to Los Angeles. But the darker heart of the movie lies in a brief and devastating critique of Southern California, delivered by the jazz pianist played by Ryan Gosling.

There has been no better recent summary of the California struggle—with the very notable exception of the 2015 novel, The Sellout, whose author Paul Beatty recently became the first American to win the prestigious Man Booker Prize for Fiction.

La La Land and The Sellout seem very different. On the surface, the film, an Oscar favorite, might appear to be a glossy escapist romance about white artists who hang out in Griffith Park. The novel is a taboo-trashing racial satire about an African-American urban farmer of watermelons and artisanal weed who reintroduces segregation to his neglected South L.A. neighborhood, ostensibly in hopes of putting it on the map. (His real agenda is even more deliciously subversive).

But the film and the novel are two of the most thought-provoking and entertaining documents of today’s California. And both are about the same big problem: that for all our celebration of successful game changers in this state, we offer precious little space or support to those who dare to upset our blissful status quo.

The film and the book also make the same provocative argument about how to break through the Golden State’s stacked deck: Don’t be afraid to do things that are totally nuts.

To make an impact here, you must embrace, and express, your inner madman. Both works specifically champion a self-sacrificing craziness, a willingness to surrender yourself and the people you love to focus on making your mark. Here, hitsville and heartbreak are two sides of the same heavy coin.

La La Land makes a straightforward case for crazy. Gosling’s musician is the film’s romantic hero, because of his uncompromising commitment to restoring traditional jazz even though he can’t pay his bills because the rest of the world is abandoning the form. Stone’s frustrated actress only inches closer to the red carpet when she devotes herself, against conventional wisdom, to producing her one-woman play in a theater she can’t afford to rent.

And in the audition scene in which she finally breaks through, she embraces the virtues of craziness in song: “A bit of madness is key to give us new colors to see. Who knows where it will lead us?”

Both the film and the book wrestle with the conflict between loyalty to one’s dreams and selling out—and in the process point out just how hard it is here to tell the difference between the two.

Beatty’s novel similarly suggests that, to smash through the California looking-glass world, the sanest course may be to go right over the edge. The farmer refuses to accept the city of L.A.’s erasure of his minority neighborhood (it’s called Dickens, in one of Beatty’s winking allusions to artists who embraced thorny social themes). And so the farmer fights this fire of systemic discrimination by violating dozens of laws and cultural norms. Most outlandishly, he takes a slave, who helps him segregate the local school, hospital, bus line, and businesses to the advantage of racial minorities. (He puts up signs reading “Colored Only” and “No Whites Allowed” all over Dickens).

Beatty’s satire is so rich and layered—no one is left unskewered, from white supremacists to our first black president—that it’s futile to attempt to convey it in a short column. But I will mention two of the most provocative parts of the politically incorrect plot—how long it takes for anyone outside the community to notice the farmer’s segregation edicts, and how, through the farmer’s loopy and unconstitutional acts, seeds of tolerance and kindness (lower crime, higher test scores, more polite behavior) take root.

“The racism takes them back,” the farmer explains. “Makes them humble. Makes them realize how far we’ve come and, more important, how far we have to go.” And it is only through embracing racism that the farmer makes his impact—and a point. As a judge in the novel remarks, “In attempting to restore his community through reintroducing precepts, namely segregation and slavery, that, given his cultural history, have come to define his community despite the supposed unconstitutionality and nonexistence of these concepts, he’s pointed out a fundamental flaw in how we as Americans claim we see equality.”

The Sellout and La La Land keep the reader and viewer enjoyably engaged and off-guard because they leaven their tough messages with comedy (the movie takes on screenwriting and the Prius, while the novel imagines “the Untouchables” in its caste system as starting with Clipper fans and traffic cops). And both works, for all their high ambition, fall back on some wondrous magical realism as an escape hatch from the difficult tonal and political juggling acts they perform. The La La lovers literally float into the stars through the ceiling of the Griffith Park Observatory, while The Sellout Metro bus becomes a rolling party that ends with the vehicle being driven into the Malibu surf.

The Sellout feels especially current because it breaks political ground, even becoming the first artwork to satirize our state’s fastest-rising representative, Attorney General-turned U.S. Senator-turned-presidential wannabe Kamala Harris. Once the farmer is finally arrested, an unnamed black-and-Asian-American California attorney general shows up in Prada shoes to prosecute him for violations of major civil rights laws, the 13th and 14th amendments, and six of the Ten Commandments.

Both the film and the book wrestle with the conflict between loyalty to one’s dreams and selling out—and in the process point out just how hard it has become to tell the difference between the two. And both get at a painful paradox. We know we must hold onto real people and real things, to be truly human. But in L.A., we learn we must loosen our grip on reality to get noticed, and get ahead. It’s not just lonely at the top; it’s lonely on the whole journey up the California mountain.

In this way, both masterpieces ultimately raise the question of whether making your mark here is worth the cost. It may be that the real winners in this California are those who don’t bother to play the game and navigate the hurdles to ambition—and instead plop themselves down in unfancy places where they can enjoy warm weather and their loved ones in blessed obscurity.

No character in the book or the movie is happier in Beatty’s satirized world than the farmer’s slave, an aging actor named Hominy from the 1950’s TV show Little Rascals who refuses all efforts to free him. Trying to be a star in L.A. is so confounding that he prefers the simplicity of servitude.

“I’m a slave. That’s who I am,” he insists to the farmer. “It’s the role I was born to play.”

After all, if you’re going to live in a place that values nothing, then why fight so hard to be something?

Caldwell: Commercial Sex Recovery Act for Minors –SB 1322

January 16, 2017

My good friend Andy Caldwell has written a stinging rebuke to Guv Brown and those that voted to LEGALIZE teenage prostitution in California.  Under SB 1322 the most government can do is refer a teenage prostitute to Children’s Services.  Seriously, does anybody think the pimp or prostitute are going to wait for a visit from a government agent—who can do nothing?  Worse, this sets a precedent for other crimes.

“There are a host of criminal acts committed by minors, up to and including murder**** that could be explained away by the fact that the perpetrator was abused and/or neglected by someone. In the end, why not leave it to the courts to determine whether the minor, or any adult for that matter, was a victim of human trafficking? On the other hand, people, regardless of their age, who knowingly and freely commit crimes, should not be coddled as if they bear no responsibility for their actions and choices in life.

There is one notable irony involving human trafficking in California, and that involves girls who are smuggled across our border by the Mexican drug cartels, raped along the way, and sold into the sex trade. To the detriment of the trafficked victims, our useless and clueless state government is doing everything in its power to obfuscate Donald Trump’s efforts to secure the border and deport felonious aliens, including presumably cartel rapists and pimps.”

Why do Democrats love crimes and criminals and hate children and honest citizens.  Caldwell makes an excellent point—this is as much about the open borders policy of the Democrats as it is about prostitution.  Is this as a society what we want? Shame on us.

jerry-brown-signs-laws

Editorials : Guest Opinion: Commercial Sex Recovery Act for Minors

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press,  1/15/17

January 15, 2017 12:42 AM

Human trafficking historically referred to people forced into slavery by way of force, fraud or coercion, who are used for manual labor, illegal acts such as mules for drug runners, and for purposes of sexual exploitation. The term is now routinely applied to underage prostitutes regardless of the circumstances. The rationale is that no underage child can consent to voluntary sex; ergo, any child who does so is a victim, not a criminal.

Accordingly, Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law SB 1322, which decriminalized child prostitution. Law enforcement personnel can no longer cite or arrest minors for soliciting or engaging in prostitution or loitering with the intent to do so. The most that can happen is a reference to Social Services if the minor is in an unsafe situation.

The bill’s author, Sen. Holly Mitchell, took umbrage when a fellow legislator, Assemblyman Travis Allen, characterized the bill as legalizing childhood prostitution. She believes there is a difference between legalizing and decriminalizing commercial sex involving a minor. I agree with Assemblyman Allen that Sen. Mitchell is making a distinction without a difference.

Since the 1960s sexual revolution, to the chagrin of parents, progressives in our society have been giving a wink and a nod to young people, indicating that absolutely nothing is going to be done to any minor who consents to sexual intercourse unless the partner is an adult or they do it for money. Nonetheless, we are to believe that all the efforts we countenance, including in our schools, instructing children how to have safe sex, is being conducted in order to discourage illegal behavior?

It is ludicrous, in this day and age of the crass, over-sexualization of our young people, that the establishment would attempt to hold the moral high ground on this subject. They have done everything in their power to actively promote and condone sexual activity, including shielding minors who get sexually transmitted diseases or become pregnant from parental notification.

Now, the john and any pimp involved in a commercial sexual enterprise involving a minor will still be held accountable by the law, but the minor will naively be considered only a victim, despite the fact that most minors know darn well what they are doing and why they are doing it. With no threat of punishment hanging over their head, I seriously doubt decriminalizing the behavior is going to accomplish anything meaningful, except as an inducement to become involved in the trade. The pimp and the john will be able to say that they are taking all the risk, while the minor gets the reward.

There are a host of criminal acts committed by minors, up to and including murder**** that could be explained away by the fact that the perpetrator was abused and/or neglected by someone. In the end, why not leave it to the courts to determine whether the minor, or any adult for that matter, was a victim of human trafficking? On the other hand, people, regardless of their age, who knowingly and freely commit crimes, should not be coddled as if they bear no responsibility for their actions and choices in life.

There is one notable irony involving human trafficking in California, and that involves girls who are smuggled across our border by the Mexican drug cartels, raped along the way, and sold into the sex trade. To the detriment of the trafficked victims, our useless and clueless state government is doing everything in its power to obfuscate Donald Trump’s efforts to secure the border and deport felonious aliens, including presumably cartel rapists and pimps.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of the Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.

 

Make American Schools GREAT Again—School Choice

January 16, 2017

We know in California that government education has failed our students and taxpayers.  LAUSD is a segregated district with only 9% white students—Santa Ana has 3% white students and San Fran does have 13% white students.  In June LAUSD graduated 54% of it seniors—they spent $15 million to create 20% more diploma receivers—not graduates, with phony credits—they called the program “Credit Recovery”,  Huh, the students never earned the credits to “lose” them.

If we want to make America great again, we need to make education great again.  As Congressman Tom McClintock has said, “what makes Ford great is General Motors.”  It is the competition between regular schools, charter schools home schools and online education.  How hypocritical are the Democrats, radical Senator Elizabeth Warren is yelling that Betsy DeVos is not qualified to be Secretary of Education because she supports charter schools.  Ask Warren what does her husband do for a living?  He is a private school headmaster!

This article shows several steps DeVos can take to make education great again.  Here is just one:

“The major federal education funding programs already have statutory requirements that make low-income and learning-disabled children eligible to receive federally funded services even if they attend a non-public school. The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) permit local school districts to deliver these services in non-public schools, but don’t require them to do so — and thus, too many kids aren’t served. As education secretary, Mrs. DeVos should issue regulations requiring local districts to deliver these services in non-public schools.”

classroom

The power of school choice

How Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos can improve K-12 education through choice

By Nathan Diament, Washington Times, 1/12/17

ANALYSIS/OPINION:

ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Fifteen years ago, a new Republican president entered the White House heady with talk about revolutionizing K-12 education in America.

At the time, George W. Bush famously made school choice a key plank of his compassionate conservative platform. Many reformers and parents believed they would finally have access to the holy grail of education choice: The ability to send their children to any school regardless of income.

These hopes plummeted as quickly as they rose.

By Jan. 2, 2001 — 18 days before Bush was sworn in — The Washington Post reported, “Bush likely to drop vouchers.” Indeed, the Bush administration quickly jettisoned any substantial school choice programs in favor of the No Child Left Behind Act with Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy.

For the past 15 years, Republicans in Washington D.C. have failed to pass meaningful education reform, while their counterparts at the state level have succeeded. Governors like Florida’s Jeb Bush and Indiana’s Mike Pence have drastically improved education choice in their respective states.

But this record may be about to change.

During the election campaign, Donald Trump promised to pursue a “school choice” agenda to deliver better education to American children. By naming longtime education reform advocate Betsy DeVos as his choice for secretary of Education, President-elect Trump has shown he is serious about fulfilling his promises.

Here are some key steps Mrs. DeVos can take to make school choice a reality at the federal level without engaging in a thorny battle over vouchers:

  • The major federal education funding programs already have statutory requirements that make low-income and learning-disabled children eligible to receive federally funded services even if they attend a non-public school. The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) permit local school districts to deliver these services in non-public schools, but don’t require them to do so — and thus, too many kids aren’t served. As education secretary, Mrs. DeVos should issue regulations requiring local districts to deliver these services in non-public schools.
  • Along similar lines, Mrs. DeVos should beef up and elevate the Department of Education’s Office of Non-Public Education, empowering it to review the policies and implementation of other offices within the department. While this may sound like inside-the-bureaucracy minutiae, it could make a big difference in the real world of how policies will work.

Mrs. DeVos should also work with congressional allies to overhaul federal education policy and empower parents. There is widespread agreement within the education community that special education for the learning-disabled is an underfunded and wasteful system, forcing federal funds to trickle down through state and local bureaucracies before serving those who need help the most.

Last year, there was broad bipartisan support in Congress for creating “ABLE Savings Accounts,” which established tax-favored savings accounts for families with a disabled member needing special care. Mrs. DeVos should build on this bipartisan work and press legislation to transform special education in the U.S. by making IDEA funding “portable” so that federal dollars follow the students to the schools that best serve their needs.

  • To increase parent choice and educational opportunity, Mrs. DeVos should work with Congress to follow the lead of the dozen states that offer various forms of tax credits for payments or investments in non-public education. In Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Minnesota and other states, these programs have delivered hundreds of millions of private dollars to K-12 education, benefitting both non-public and public education. They have also garnered strong bipartisan support from governors ranging from former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a Democrat, to Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican.

George W. Bush and Barack Obama each attempted to dramatically improve American K-12 education during their presidencies. While they deserve credit for their intentions, the results have been lackluster. Mr. Bush’s No Child Left Behind law became bogged down in controversial testing mandates and President Obama’s multi-million-dollar Race to the Top incentive program never sparked real innovation as a result of entrenched education bureaucracies.

Sixteen years later, American K-12 education is long overdue for an overhaul. No one is more invested in a child’s education than his or her parents. The road to real reform lies with policies that give parents more resources for — and power over — their educational choices. And it is possible that no one is more likely to succeed at bringing about real reforms than Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump.

  • Nathan Diament is executive director for public policy for the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America.

 

Democrats Want to Change Presidential Primary From June to March

January 16, 2017

Many years ago California changed its presidential primaries to March—made no difference.  Now the Democrats are blaming the nomination of Hillary on the California primary being held in June, 2016.  So, they are looking at a bill to move it to March—but due to the policy of the Democrats that will make no difference.

California Democrats do not have a winner take all primary—it is proportional based on the vote received by the candidates..  So , hold the election in March and you make it more difficult for the less financed candidates to compete.  That is really the goal—get rid of the lesser candidates by freezing them out of California, early.  Democrats do not want to be more relevant, they want to be more controlling.

“To regain a large voice in the matter, all California need do is move its primary up into mid-February, about two weeks behind New Hampshire’s protected slot as first primary in the nation and Iowa’s as the first caucus.

Short of seceding from the Union, there is little prospect for California to evade its disadvantaged status in the Electoral College. But there is another way for this state to assert itself, and that can come in the primary election process.

This trial balloon by my good friend Tom Elias is already being heard in Sacramento—they are prepared to make it more difficult for the lesser known candidates to run for President—wonder if CNN will help again with the questions?

Thomas Elias: Putting California back in national politics

Tom Elias,  The Unions,  1/13/17

California is in the forefront of most things. From new tax formulas to new movies, TV shows and electronic devices, from pioneering farm irrigation techniques to innovative hairstyles and much more, trends start here and often work their way across the country.

But almost no one anymore believes California has been even minimally influential in national politics for many years, despite its place as America’s largest and most innovative state.

This could change if California legislators want it to, just about three years from today.

California gave Democrat Hillary Clinton a 4.3 million vote majority in the last presidential election, but it didn’t matter much. Her rival, Donald Trump, carried the three states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by a combined total of less than one-fortieth that number, but together they gave him almost as many electoral votes as California gave Clinton, and therefore he took the presidency in what he laughably calls “an easy win.”

Short of seceding from the Union, there is little prospect for California to evade its disadvantaged status in the Electoral College. But there is another way for this state to assert itself, and that can come in the primary election process.

By allowing its presidential primary to languish in June during the last two election cycles, California opted to have next to no voice in the selection of the two major party nominees for president.

That move would not negate the Electoral College disadvantage now seeing a vote in Montana or Wyoming or Delaware count for about 1.3 times as much as one in California. But it would at least give California a voice in choosing the nominees, something this state habitually allows others to do.

That’s to our detriment. As Democratic Assemblyman Kevin Mullin of South San Francisco observed in submitting a bill to put California into the first Super Tuesday voting of the next primary season, “There’s not enough discussion of substantive issues that are crucial to Californians.”

This includes everything from immigration to oil drilling, from affordable health care to water rights and water systems. None of it gets debated in California. In fact, almost nothing was debated in California during the last two election cycles.

It didn’t have to be that way. There was nothing, for example, preventing California from scheduling its 2016 primary on Feb. 16, one week after New Hampshire. Or on Feb. 23, the same day Nevada Republicans caucused with fanfare.

Those places each had a voice in the choice, a major one. Would the likes of Jeb Bush and Lindsay Graham and George Pataki, all with major experience in high office, have dropped out as early as they did if California’s winner-take-all GOP primary still loomed? Doubtful, because a California plurality could have provided one of them almost 20 percent of what was needed for nomination.

Would Bernard Sanders have knocked out Clinton early because of his strong support in California, thus setting up a very different November election?

These questions are open, but show how a moved-up California might have reshaped things.

Mullin’s bill would set California’s primary in March in presidential years, compromising with colleagues who believe February is too early. But why compromise on this? If California needs to spend $100 million or so for a presidential primary separate from the ordinary June vote on every other significant state office, why not? That’s a pittance in terms of this state’s budget of more than $200 billion, pennies per person. It would it be worth far more to allow Californians to feel involved. The savings in psychotherapy bills alone could top $100 million, plus there would actually be national candidate advertising and campaigning in California, something almost unseen here in more than eight years.

The bottom line is that it’s been unconscionable for legislators to keep the primary in June in presidential years, just so they can have more convenient filing deadlines and leisurely fund-raising schedules.

The need for an early primary has never been more obvious and hats off to Mullin for being first to do something about it.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, go to http://www.californiafocus.net

 

Bait and switch: UCLA study finds fish fraud runs rampant

January 16, 2017

As many of my readers know, I am a “foodie”.  My favorite channel is the Food Network, not Fox.  That said, I am not surprised to find that the sushi served in the Los Angeles area is fake.  The government, schools, Hollywood, the Times and more are fake.  So, why shouldn’t the sushi—or the quality of the steaks, are the vegetables really organic or are they just labeled that way?

Guv Brown just released a $172 billion budget—which the LA Times claimed was only $122 billion—when in fact it was closer to $250 billion, when you include ALL of the expenditures of the State.  Even the budget is fake, so what is the big news about sushi?  Think the salmon is wild or hatchery grown, do you believe the restaurant?

“A new study from researchers at UCLA and Loyola Marymount University checked the DNA of fish ordered at 26 Los Angeles sushi restaurants from 2012 through 2015, and found that 47 percent of sushi was mislabeled. The good news is that sushi represented as tuna was almost always tuna. Salmon was mislabeled only about one in 10 times. But out of 43 orders of halibut and 32 orders of red snapper, DNA tests showed the researchers were always served a different kind of fish. A one-year sampling of high-end grocery stores found similar mislabeling rates, suggesting the bait-and-switch may occur earlier in the supply chain than the point of sale to consumers.”

Even with all the protections of government, the sushi is misrepresented—how do you think health care and education by government is represented—any different?  Count on government and you count on incompetence, mismanagement and/or corruption.  You can count your sushi on that.

UCLA

Bait and switch: UCLA study finds fish fraud runs rampant

Whether to turn a profit or skirt environmental regulations, half the time what’s on the menu at L.A. sushi restaurants differs from what’s on your plate

Alison Hewitt, UCLA.edu,  1/11/17

Fish was mislabeled nearly half the time at L.A.-area sushi restaurants, which undermines regulations limiting overfishing and introduces unexpected health risks.

Next time you go out for sushi in Los Angeles, don’t bother ordering halibut. Chances are it’s not halibut at all.

A new study from researchers at UCLA and Loyola Marymount University checked the DNA of fish ordered at 26 Los Angeles sushi restaurants from 2012 through 2015, and found that 47 percent of sushi was mislabeled. The good news is that sushi represented as tuna was almost always tuna. Salmon was mislabeled only about one in 10 times. But out of 43 orders of halibut and 32 orders of red snapper, DNA tests showed the researchers were always served a different kind of fish. A one-year sampling of high-end grocery stores found similar mislabeling rates, suggesting the bait-and-switch may occur earlier in the supply chain than the point of sale to consumers.

“Half of what we’re buying isn’t what we think it is,” said Paul Barber, a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and senior author of the study that appeared today in the journal Conservation Biology. “Fish fraud could be accidental, but I suspect that in some cases the mislabeling is very much intentional, though it’s hard to know where in the supply chain it begins. I suspected we would find some mislabeling, but I didn’t think it would be as high as we found in some species.”

It’s not just a question of being miffed that the wrong fish is on your plate — the fraud undermines environmental regulations limiting overfishing, introduces unexpected health risks and interferes with consumers’ decisions, the researchers noted.

Over the four-year study, only bluefin tuna was always exactly as advertised. While only one of 48 tuna samples was not tuna, different kinds of tuna occasionally swapped places, including two samples that turned out to be Atlantic bluefin tuna and southern bluefin tuna, species classified as endangered and critically endangered. Out of nine orders of yellowfin tuna, seven were a different kind of tuna, usually bigeye — a vulnerable and overexploited species, the researchers said. Salmon remained a largely safe bet, with only 6 of 47 orders going awry. However, all halibut and red snapper orders failed the DNA test, and in 9 out of 10 cases, diners ordering halibut were served flounder. About 4 in 10 halibut orders were species of flounder considered overfished or near threatened.

Although some short-term studies have suggested that fish fraud is declining due in part to stricter regulations, this study uncovered consistent mislabeling year over year, indicating seafood misidentification is not improving. While the current study took place in Los Angeles, previous studies detected similar problems nationwide, suggesting that the UCLA findings are widely applicable, said Barber, who worked with lead author Demian Willette and researchers from UC Santa Cruz and UC Santa Barbara. Willette is a UCLA assistant research scientist and a Loyola Marymount University biology instructor.

“If we don’t have accurate information on what we’re buying, we can’t make informed choices,” Barber said. “The amount of mislabeling is so high and consistent, one has to think that even the restaurants are being duped.”

For consumers trying to avoid threatened or overfished species, sushi fraud can thwart their efforts. For diners — especially pregnant women or small children — who wish to avoid high-mercury fish, mislabeling could harm their health. And some fish are riskier than others: a common parasite found in raw olive flounder, which replaced halibut on researchers’ plates a third of the time, has caused “rampant” food poisoning in Japan, the study noted.

The researchers used DNA barcoding, which uses a partial DNA sequence from a mitochondrial gene, to accurately identify the fish.

“DNA barcoding is becoming an increasingly popular tool to identify mislabeled products,” Willette said. “Our finding of a persistently high rate of seafood mislabeling should encourage consumers to demand strong truth-in-menu laws from local public health agencies. Citizen-science and crowd-sourced data also have real potential to keep the consumer informed.”

While some mislabeling could be unintentional, fraud could also result from the desire to skirt environmental regulations or the ability to sell a cheaper fish as a more expensive product, the researchers said. The global fish trade is a $135 billion industry, the study notes. New federal regulations governing monitoring of seafood imports went into effect Jan. 9 to address the problem. The UCLA study shows increased monitoring is needed, said Sarah Sikich, vice president of the environmental group Heal the Bay.

“As a foodie mecca, Los Angeles wields enormous influence,” Sikich said. “Fish fraud at L.A.-area restaurants and grocery stores can pose health threats if substitute fish are contaminated or contain allergens, thwart consumers who are trying to buy sustainable, and impede fisheries policy. This study points to the importance of measures to improve traceability and monitoring to reduce the prevalence of fish fraud.”

From 2012 to 2015, the UCLA researchers tested 364 samples of 10 popular varieties of fish used for sushi. Extending the project for four years was possible in part because it involved students from the UCLA class Introduction to Marine Science, in which Willette was an adjunct faculty member. The students were sent to sushi restaurants popular on the reviewing site Yelp to order specific types of fish from the menus. When their orders arrived at their tables, they asked the servers to confirm each fish type. Then they pulled out their forceps and scissors, snipped off a tiny piece off each kind of fish, and dropped it into prepared vials for DNA testing as part of the lab requirement for their class.

“It’s a very powerful teaching tool for them to collect this data themselves,” Barber said. “From an educational perspective, that has a massive impact. These students will never forget what they learned.”

The researchers did not release the identity of the sushi restaurants involved in the study, in part because they expect that most sushi restaurants would fare similarly, Barber said.

“The goal is not to point fingers, but to make people aware of the larger issue,” Barber said “I think it would be really cool to work with some restaurants to test their shipments so we can start to work out where in the supply chain the fraud is taking place. I would love to know what the restaurants think they’re getting from the suppliers.”

Crazy Lawsuit—Suing Because They Did Their Job Censoring Porn

January 16, 2017

This is why Johnnie Carson called California “the State of quakes and flakes”.  These folks took a job, knew what the job entailed, did it for a long period of time, now want to use the law as a lottery, without buying a ticket.  They are suing Microsoft because they were responsible for monitoring for online safety.  If they did not like the job they should have transferred to other positions or go to another company.  Instead like too many Americans, they sue, hoping to win the court room lottery.

“The men were customer service workers assigned to Microsoft’s online safety program, responsible for deciding whether content should be removed or reported to law enforcement.

They say they never were told about dangerous psychological impacts of the job, which included viewing child pornography, and were not allowed to turn down the assignment.

“Plaintiffs Henry Soto and Greg Blauert were not warned about the likely dangerous impact of reviewing the depictions nor were they warned they may become so concerned with the welfare of the children, they would not appreciate the harm the toxic images would cause them and their families,” they say in the complaint.”

If they could not transfer due to company policy until 18 months in the job, they could have quit.  They didn’t.  Oh, this started in 2008 for them—nine years later they are suing!  It is lawsuits like this that give lawyers a bad name.  Looks to me like these folks did not have any common sense in the first place—don’t like the job, leave.

lawsuit

Workers on Porn Detail Sue Microsoft for Injuries

JUNE WILLIAMS, Courthouse News,  1/10/17

SEATTLE (CN) — Two Microsoft employees who had to watch “horrific images” of murder, child pornography and bestiality as part of their “online safety” job have sued the company after developing post-traumatic stress disorder.

Henry Soto and Greg Blauert say Microsoft failed to warn them about the dangers of the job and failed to provide psychological support. They sued the company in King County Court on Dec. 30, alleging negligence, disability discrimination and violations of the Consumer Protection Act.

The men were customer service workers assigned to Microsoft’s online safety program, responsible for deciding whether content should be removed or reported to law enforcement.

They say they never were told about dangerous psychological impacts of the job, which included viewing child pornography, and were not allowed to turn down the assignment.

“Plaintiffs Henry Soto and Greg Blauert were not warned about the likely dangerous impact of reviewing the depictions nor were they warned they may become so concerned with the welfare of the children, they would not appreciate the harm the toxic images would cause them and their families,” they say in the complaint.

Instead of providing trained therapists for the safety team, Microsoft developed a “Wellness Program” that advised employees who were disturbed by images to take “walks and smoking breaks” and redirect thoughts by playing video games, the men say.

Soto says he was involuntarily transferred to the online safety team in 2008 and under Microsoft policy had to remain in the position for 1½ years before he could request a transfer. The team had just been formed and Microsoft failed to warn him about potential psychological trauma, according to the complaint

“The new Online Safety team had just been created and Mr. Soto was one of the initial employees with the team and had limited information about the position. He did not understand the level of activity in the following areas: assisting law enforcement efforts to break up significant crime rings, the mob, the triad, and other violent groups, reviewing photos and video requiring him to witness horrible brutality, murder, indescribable sexual assaults, videos of humans dying and, in general, videos and photographs designed to entertain the most twisted and sick minded people in the world,” the complaint states.

Soto says the job “took a significant toll on him personally” and he began having nightmares and disturbing hallucinations after viewing a video of a girl being abused and killed.

Soto was transferred to a new position in 2014, but continued to suffer post-traumatic stress symptoms and took medical leave in 2015. Labor and Industries denied Soto’s claim for PTSD injuries, saying the condition is not an occupational disease and is excluded, according to the complaint.

Blauert started working on the safety team in 2011, and like Soto was required to view images of child pornography, bestiality and other disturbing content. He attended Wellness Program sessions to help with his increasing anger and nightmares, but was “criticized in his employment reviews for following his wellness plan” and reprimanded for spending too much time playing video games, he says.

He suffered a physical and mental breakdown in 2013 due to the job and is still in treatment for “acute and debilitating PTSD,” according to the complaint. Labor and Industries also denied Blauert’s claim for worker’s compensation.

Soto and Blauert want Microsoft to provide the online safety team with the same support and protections as the digital crimes unit, which has a larger budget.

“Plaintiffs have recommended many changes to Online Safety. The list includes mandatory rotations out of the program, for pre-vacation vacations, mandatory weekly meetings with a psychologist with specialized training and authority to remove employees when the content is becoming too toxic, a spousal wellness program, as well as changes designed to lessen the impact of continually viewing toxic images. Some of these items were also recommended to Microsoft in approximately 2007 and 2008,” according to the complaint.

A Microsoft representative said in a statement: “Microsoft applies industry-leading, cutting-edge technology to help detect and classify illegal images of child abuse and exploitation that are shared by users on Microsoft services. Once verified by a specially trained employee, the company removes the image, reports it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and bans the users who shared the images from our services. We have put in place robust wellness programs to ensure the employees who handle this material have the resources and support they need.”

Both plaintiffs and their wives seek damages for pain and suffering and economic damages and treble damages under the Consumer Protection Act and Washington Disability Discrimination Act.

They are represented by Ben Wells & Associates, of Arlington, Wash., and Rebecca Roe with Schroeter Goldmark & Bender.

California Bill Would Extend Greenhouse Gas Tax

January 16, 2017

California business can not afford to stay in the State—high taxes and bad regulations.  The so-called greenhouse gas tax is a combination of both.  It is a tax, a cost of doing business, does nothing for the environment and it is a regulation that forces business to spend money on unneeded and non-productive technology to pretend they are “savings the planet”.  The only thing the California greenhouse gas tax is saving is the jobs and economy—of Texas.

““It is important that we preserve the intent of the cap-and-trade program beyond 2020 and we continue to provide incentives for energy efficiency,” said Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park. “AB 151 will adhere to the state’s goal of reducing gas emissions while bringing clarity to existing law.”

Enacted in 2006, the cap-and-trade program has generated billions of dollars for the state. The California Air Resources Board sets a declining limit each year on the amount of greenhouse gases businesses can emit and forces them to buy allowances or permits for exceeding the limit.

Now the State faces what Guv Brown said we would in June, 2016—a State of California recession—not a national recession, just one for the former Golden State.  Thanks to President Trump, the rest of the nation will have junk science generated environmentally regulations discarded, California is going to double down and kill a once prosperous State.  Even Apple decided on creating 2,000 jobs in Arizona—not California.  They may be an Obama Leftist firm, but they do want profits.

Taxes

California Bill Would Extend Greenhouse Gas Tax

NICK CAHILL, Courthouse News,  1/13/17

SACRAMENTO (CN) — Nudged by Gov. Jerry Brown to extend the lucrative linchpin of California’s climate change policy, a group of state Democrats on Thursday introduced legislation to expand the state’s cap-and-trade emissions program.

Assembly Bill 151 would preserve the emissions program that rewards clean energy use by requiring businesses to pay according to the amount of greenhouse gases they emit. The measure would extend the embattled cap-and-trade program past 2020 and allow the state to continue charging the emissions tax.

State Democrats said extending the program, which generates revenue through quarterly auctions, is critical to continue funding California’s ambitious global warming policies.

“It is important that we preserve the intent of the cap-and-trade program beyond 2020 and we continue to provide incentives for energy efficiency,” said Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park. “AB 151 will adhere to the state’s goal of reducing gas emissions while bringing clarity to existing law.”

Enacted in 2006, the cap-and-trade program has generated billions of dollars for the state. The California Air Resources Board sets a declining limit each year on the amount of greenhouse gases businesses can emit and forces them to buy allowances or permits for exceeding the limit.

The Canadian province of Quebec also employs a cap-and-trade program.

Democrats are eager to spend the cap-and-trade taxes to jumpstart clean energy and transportation projects, particularly the $64 billion high-speed rail project.

Brown called on his party to extend the carbon-tax program Tuesday while introducing his budget proposal. Democrats clinched a supermajority with the 2016 election, and could pass AB 151 without any Republican votes.

While Brown considers the cap-and-trade system integral to the state’s fight against climate change, the program is mired in a lawsuit filed by the California Chamber of Commerce. The chamber claims the program is an illegal business tax and should have required a two-thirds vote by the Legislature in 2006, not a simple majority. The case is before the Third District Court of Appeal, with oral arguments scheduled this month.

Student Who Exposed Trump Hating Professor/Slave Owner Forced Into Hearing

January 16, 2017

Orange Coast College has a professor that claims to her students that the November election was an “act of terrorism” and that President-Elect Trump was anti-gay and much worse.  Instead of teachers her course on “Human Sexuality”, including discussing her OWNERSHIP of a sex slave—consensually—she prefers to teach radicalism, totalitarianism rather than sexuality.

 

Now we find that the student that blew the whistle on this vicious, corrupt, radical, sexually deviant (slave ownership is NOT normal) professor—who earns $160,000 a year including benefits, to abuse the students and taxpayers, is the one in trouble.  Is it the racism of the Left that is causing this—looks like it?

“The student, who has remained anonymous for fear of retribution, recently attended a hearing with school administrators to discuss the potential punishment for recording Professor Olga Perez Stable-Cox’s December diatribe, but despite mulling the matter for almost four hours, OCC officials have yet to render a verdict.

“We believe that Orange Coast College would like this entire incident to disappear.”

Shawn Steel, RNC Committeeman and attorney for the OCC College Republicans, told Campus Reform that the administration had placed a hold on the student’s account, preventing the student from registering for classes, or even viewing previous grades, until December 31, 2099.

Calling the hold “a punitive action without notice” and observing that its 83-year duration is “a long time,” Steel said he called Orange Coast College’s President to defend the student, and was able to strike a deal whereby the hold would be lifted if the student agreed to meet with the interim Dean.”

Slave owner is protected and student that wants honest classes is punished for 83 years?  It is time for those in the Administration to leave—burger flipping jobs is more in their line of work.  They should not be allowed in management or near young people.

Walton_High_School_New_Classroom

OCC may punish student for recording prof’s anti-Trump rant

Peter Van Voorhis, Campus Reform,  1/12/17

  The student who recorded an Orange Coast College professor calling Donald Trump’s election “an act of terrorism” in a classroom rant is still in a state of disciplinary limbo over the video.

  Following a hearing with administrators that lasted for nearly four hours, the student has yet to be informed whether OCC will pursue disciplinary measures.

  During the meeting, officials reportedly revealed that a related investigation into Professor Olga Perez Stable-Cox’s diatribe is also “pending.”

The student who recorded an Orange Coast College professor calling Donald Trump’s election “an act of terrorism” in a classroom rant is still in a state of disciplinary limbo over the video.

The student, who has remained anonymous for fear of retribution, recently attended a hearing with school administrators to discuss the potential punishment for recording Professor Olga Perez Stable-Cox’s December diatribe, but despite mulling the matter for almost four hours, OCC officials have yet to render a verdict.

“We believe that Orange Coast College would like this entire incident to disappear.”    Tweet This

Shawn Steel, RNC Committeeman and attorney for the OCC College Republicans, told Campus Reform that the administration had placed a hold on the student’s account, preventing the student from registering for classes, or even viewing previous grades, until December 31, 2099.

Calling the hold “a punitive action without notice” and observing that its 83-year duration is “a long time,” Steel said he called Orange Coast College’s President to defend the student, and was able to strike a deal whereby the hold would be lifted if the student agreed to meet with the interim Dean.

During the hearing with Interim Dean Victoria Lugo, which lasted for nearly four hours, the student told administrators that professor Stable-Cox is generally a good instructor, explaining that the decision to record her was made only after she began attacking Trump and accusing those who voted for him of supporting white supremacy.

Steel told Campus Reform that the hearing “wasn’t pleasant because the Dean didn’t understand what an attorney would be doing [there],” referring to his own presence as the student’s representative, but recalled that the student made an excellent speech, telling administrators that he was “deeply offended” by Stable-Cox’s remarks.

According to Steel, the administrators revealed that an investigation of Stable-Cox is currently “pending,” after which Lugo chided the student that the recording has become an international issue and has brought unwelcome attention to OCC.

“The interim Dean is to make a decision that goes directly to President [Dennis] Harkins,” Steel said, but added that “I have no idea what that recommendation will be, nor do I have any idea what President Harkins will do at that recommendation.”

“It is premature to say if it will be a light reprimand or expulsion. We just don’t know,” he concluded. “We believe that Orange Coast College would like this entire incident to disappear.”

Since the recording was made public in early December, progressive OCC students have rallied around Stable-Cox, with the Feminist Club, Planned Parenthood Club, OCC Young Democrats, and OCC Pride Club all circulating a petition to make Cox “Professor of the Year” for her disparaging comments about President-elect Trump and his supporters.

Moreover, Orange Coast College Republicans President Joshua Recalde-Martinez told Campus Reform that both he and Steel have received threats of physical violence over their defense of the student.

Screenshots obtained by Campus Reform show Recalde-Martinez being called “a disgusting human being,” and eventually being told that “someone is f***ing your girlfriend now.”

Another person even threatened to “hunt down” his grandmother, sisters, and mom to “rape” and “burn” them, declaring, “I will kill each and everyone of you fuckers. Genocide to the whites. Death to Trump.”

Still another message inexplicably reminds Recalde-Martinez that “your [sic] a ‘Mexican’ Republican,” calling him an “effing puto” and demanding that he “quit picking on old ladies” while casually disregarding the usual rules of spelling and punctuation.

 

Governor’s Budget Proposal is Bad News for Counties Fiscal Prudence Sends $4.4 Billion in Costs to Counties

January 16, 2017

On June 15, 2016 Guv Brown signed the 2016-17 State budget.  At that time he warned us California was facing a recession—not the nation, just California.  High taxes, bad regulations, illegal aliens spiking crime and making government education second rate, he knew we were in a downward spiral.  Brown also knew that CalPERS and CalSTRS were in danger of collapsing.  Today we have even higher taxes, local and State government added close to $500 billion in added taxes and bonds to the $1.5 trillion debt of the State.  CalPERS has already noticed government agencies with a minimum of double digit increases starting July 1, 2017.  Now the Guv announced the State has a PLANNED deficit, even with $10 billion in added revenues, of $2 billion.

It get worse.  To keep the deficit of the State to $2 billion, he is taking over $600 million in Medi-Cal payments and pushing them to the States.  Also, thanks to increased minimum wage costs to the State, the local government will be paying over $400 million more for services and employees.  In all, he is pushing $4.4 billion to the already on the edge of bankruptcy counties.  In reality the number is larger—expect 2017 to be a big year for government bankruptcy lawyers.

“The Governor’s state budget proposal unveiled today calls for shifting more than $4.4 billion in costs over six years for In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) to counties with no additional revenue to cover those expenses. The shift represents the single largest change in this budget from last year, and unfairly burdens counties with costs they cannot control nor afford.

Add that to the Medi-Cal and minimum wage costs to counties.  Is California in a recession?  Certainly by the end of 2017 the year will probably be yes.

WhiteHouseMoney

Governor’s Budget Proposal is Bad News for Counties Fiscal Prudence Sends $4.4 Billion in Costs to Counties

California State Association of Counties,  1/10/17

SACRAMENTO – The Governor’s state budget proposal unveiled today calls for shifting more than $4.4 billion in costs over six years for In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) to counties with no additional revenue to cover those expenses. The shift represents the single largest change in this budget from last year, and unfairly burdens counties with costs they cannot control nor afford.

IHSS Shift

The Governor’s proposal would end the IHSS Maintenance of Effort (MOE) agreement as a result of the discontinuation of the Coordinated Care Initiative. That would add an estimated $625 million to county costs in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, and more than $4.4 billion over six years.

“This would be devastating to counties all over the state. We undoubtedly would have to make cuts in other vital social services to cover these costs,” said CSAC President and Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson. “These services are required by both state and federal laws, so if the costs do fall on counties, we have to pay them and we don’t have the ability to raise the revenue we’ll need to do so. That means cutting other critical local services.”

“When California took over parts of IHSS in 2012, the costs were far less than they are today,” said CSAC Executive Director Matt Cate. “Since then, the state has added to the annual cost with minimum wage increases and sick-leave pay, and the federal government added overtime pay requirements. Now, when the Governor says we may be on the verge of a recession, and when the future of the Affordable Care Act is uncertain, they want to shift these higher costs back to California Counties. We simply can’t afford it.”

Transportation

The Governor’s budget proposes to increase spending for transportation by $4.3 billion in California. We certainly appreciate the Governor’s commitment to keep this problem on the agenda of the Legislature. However, this level of spending falls short of reversing further decline of local streets and roads.

“The people of California expect safe and efficient transportation systems,” said Supervisor Carson. “Maintaining streets, roads and bridges in decent condition is far less expensive than replacing this critical infrastructure when it fails—and with the current lack of funds, that’s the direction we’re heading.” He added, “The backlog of deferred maintenance adds up to more than $90 billion over ten years for the local system so we need a larger investment from the state to make a meaningful difference.”

“CSAC continues to work with the Fix Our Roads Coalition, the Governor and the State Legislature on the transportation issue,” said Cate. “But we are disappointed in the lack of action so far to solve this problem. The solutions are there, but the political will remains elusive and our economy will ultimately suffer as roads and bridges continue to deteriorate and the projects to fix them remain stalled. The Governor and legislative leaders pledged late last year to address the transportation funding crisis early in this legislative session and counties intend to hold them to that promise.”

The California State Association of Counties is the voice of California’s 58 counties at the state and federal level.

