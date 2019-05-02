$1.5 Million Payout Tops LA Pension List  

By

This is just informational. When you want to know why the pension system is over one trillion in unfunded liabilities, this is where you look.

“The top earners were three members of the Los Angeles Police and Fire Pension Plan, who each received payouts of over $1 million:

Former deputy police chief Michael Moore received $1,505,550 in pension pay and benefits. Former deputy fire chief Daren Palacios received $1,294,010 in pension pay and benefits. Former assistant fire chief Andrew Fox received $1,181,066 in pension pay and benefits.

All of these former employees received one-time DROP payments.



The deferred retirement option plan (DROP) allows an employee to draw a salary and pension simultaneously for up to 5 years, with each year’s pension being deposited into an interest-bearing account. Upon actual retirement, the accumulated balance either can be withdrawn as a lump-sum payment or rolled over into an annuity.





No reform? System goes belly up—no need for fancy words to tell that truth. Thought you should know.

Photo courtesy of 401(K) 2013, Flickr