1 in 3 San Fran Residents Thinking of Leaving, New City Survey Finds

I am shocked that one in three San Fran residents want to leave. The rest are either very, very rich, very poor or illegal aliens. Otherwise they, too, would want to leave a decaying, expensive city. High costs, filthy streets, a massive petty crime wave that cops and government ALLOW, this is a dangerous town. Oh, they are closing off the downtown area on 1/1/2020 to cars—just to make it more difficult to do business and make a living.
This is a mass suicide—while some would consider it a massacre by government. Either way, this is a city with more dogs than children—for good reason.
1 in 3 San Francisco Residents Thinking of Leaving, New City Survey Finds
Matthew Green, KQED, 11/8/19
More than a third of San Francisco residents are considering skipping town in the near future, according to a report released by the city this week.
In the survey, conducted by San Francisco’s Office of the Controller, 35% of respondents said they were “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to move away from the city in the next three years, with younger respondents and recent arrivals most likely to leave.
Not surprisingly, it also found that renters are almost twice as likely as homeowners to consider leaving the city.
The survey shows a slight uptick since 2013 in the percentage of residents who are thinking of packing it up, although the rate has remained relatively steady since the city began asking the question 14 years ago.
“We weren’t particularly surprised,” said Glynis Startz, an analyst in the controller’s office, noting that the percentage of residents thinking about leaving the city decreased to its lowest level after the recession ended. “I think the idea that young people are more likely to move tracks with what we understand and are likely to predict.”
Startz also noted that, based on historical U.S. Census data, it’s unlikely that the number of residents who say they are thinking of leaving will actually do so.
“It doesn’t look like a third of people are leaving,” she said.
And many people who do leave San Francisco don’t go far. In the past five years, roughly half of those who moved away from the city stayed in the Bay Area, according to census data, with the largest number heading across the bay to Alameda County.
The analysis, part of San Francisco’s larger biennial City Survey, included interviews in multiple languages with more than 2,200 San Franciscans.
The biggest concern among residents was homelessness, with 75% of respondents saying the problem had gotten worse. Affordability and displacement, as well as cleanliness, infrastructure and public safety, were also top concerns.
A report card released earlier this year, based on those survey results, found public transit to be the lowest-rated city service among residents, while the public library system was ranked highest.
It’s not just what is listed above. It’s the Speed Traps every second we see happening in San Francisco. That is, for instance, if you own anything, it will be gone. Try getting a house, renovating anything on the outside, and Planning forces you to get “Street Trees’ from the Department of Public Works. Who decides if you can put them in or not around their utilities. One every 20 feet is required, most lots are 25′ wide, so if you can’t put in any of them due to being too close to signs, utilities and lights, it’s a $2,122 “fine” per tree. Forced. Take one out, that’s the same fine if you do it illegally. With a permit, $806 to remove a tree but you have to replace it.. It goes on ad nauseum. Even apartment dwellers feel it, in the rush to run all the cars out of the city in now another 8-12 years. That’s according to an associate with the Slick WIllie firm, doing everything they can to destroy one client’s ability to put parking on a double length lot in a new 3 flat structure. It’s gotten so bad, the school,s costs, etc. that in the building I have been in for a long time and shortly will leave? For several decades I am aware that vacancies in this well-located 15 unit building occurred once every 3-4 years, maybe even back to the 1960’s I have heard. But last December, one left, then over the summer to now, another 7. Three are vacant now. MOst went out of state, Oregon, kVirginia, Texas abnd soon myself to Georgia, although I have gotten calls from Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Pennsylvania to go work, since last fall. Construction of a huge new project across the street for housing will start soon, as will one behind the property. There is no central air of any kind in the structure, no screens, no insulation and leaks everywhere. Not tomention leaning badly, they did not do the required seismic work and soon construction will start or that. It will be unlivable for some years while the construction goes on here and all around. Last week, we could not tell what pooped on the sidewalk, human or animal….a first. Coyotes all through the neighborhood now. More are planning and want to leave here, too. It’s a huge change.