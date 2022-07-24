10 Biggest Adjustments Fleeing Californians Have To Make In Their New States

Before you flee to a free State, beware of the differences and the way of life. You will be going rom a gulag to freedom.

“You have to go into buildings without any kind of official warning that something inside there might cause cancer. You will just have to take the chance. Be strong.

You might have to make your own choices and take responsibility for your actions without the government taking care of you. This is the most difficult adjustment for Californians to make when they move to America, but with time, prayer (also acceptable in red states), and willpower, you can do it!”

It is like what America used to be—not the lockdown, close the schools and churches “freedom” offered by President Newsom and his buddies.