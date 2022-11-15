If somebody demands, I address them by their pro-noun I ask when was their last therapy session—and is it safe for them to be out in public. If they fear the use of their name they have emotional problems and could be a danger to society.
As for me I see the use of pro-nouns as todays version of the Pet Rock—no need to understand it is worthless and belief in it shows mental incapacity. These folks need therapy quickly.
10 Exciting New Pronouns To Try Out Today
BabylonBee.com, 11/15/22
You don’t need to be a boring he/him anymore! Now you can wow your friends and jazz up your life with new winter catalog pronouns!
Here are the most exciting pronouns you can try out today:
- I/Me: Drop the pretense. Your pronouns aren’t about social justice or an imaginary identity. They’re about you.
- Trump/Won: OOOOOHhhhhhh! Libs owned!
- Doe/Deer/Female Deer: Great if you’re 16, going on 17.
- Free/Assange: Did you know he’s still sitting in a jail cell awaiting extradition to America where he’s facing charges of journalism?
- Thing 1/Thing 2: For when you identify as human-like twins who fly kites indoors.
- Ross/Rachel: Pick “Ross” if you thought Ross and Rachel were on a break, pick “Rachel” if you thought they weren’t. Can be fluid.
- Legion/Legion-self: You are many, and also sometimes identify as swine.
- Holly/Jolly: The war on Christmas is an attack on you. Also, you are fat.
- Unpronounceable Sound/Slightly Longer Unpronounceable Sound: You are Justin Trudeau, or a dolphin.
- Needs/Jesus: We all do.
Speak Your Mind