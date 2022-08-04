10 Great Ways For Teens To Rebel Against Their Progressive Parents

You can be sure no school will be teaching this. Instead students will learn they are of the opposite sex, hate this country, are bigoted against white and Asian people. Make sure you sneak this in the backpack of every radical student. Send this via email to young people, so they know how to rebel. Teach them to spell the word REBEL.

“Sneak out late at night to volunteer at the crisis pregnancy center: Make sure you put pillows under your sheets so they’ll think you’re still in bed while you’re out saving babies.

Start every sentence with “Tucker Carlson says…”: A sure way to make lefty parents FLIP OUT!

Start dating a polite, well-raised member of the opposite sex: Then get married early and raise a loving family. They’ll be SO triggered!”