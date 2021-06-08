By

For the first time in history, California has lost a congressional seat. In 2020, California lost 182,000 people—while our government schools lost 162,000 students (that they admit losing). Firms are fleeing the State. Companies no longer consider the State as a place to grow or build.

“About one in 10 residents plan to move out of Los Angeles County in the next year, according to a University of Southern California (USC) study.

The annual USC Dornsife-Union Bank LABarometer Livability Survey assesses neighborhood quality of life in Los Angeles County, measuring residents’ life satisfaction, stress related to housing, neighborhood satisfaction, exposure to crime and social connectedness, according to the university. USC researchers surveyed 1,800 L.A. County residents between Nov. 9, 2020, and Jan. 7, 2021. The worse news is that even with Open Borders, the number of people in California will decline. Illegal aliens cannot come into the State, imported by Biden/Harris fast enough.

10% Of Residents Plan To Move Out Of L.A. County In The Next Year, USC Study Finds

Valley Post Staff, 6/3/21

About one in 10 residents plan to move out of Los Angeles County in the next year, according to a University of Southern California (USC) study.

The annual USC Dornsife-Union Bank LABarometer Livability Survey assesses neighborhood quality of life in Los Angeles County, measuring residents’ life satisfaction, stress related to housing, neighborhood satisfaction, exposure to crime and social connectedness, according to the university.

USC researchers surveyed 1,800 L.A. County residents between Nov. 9, 2020, and Jan. 7, 2021.

To compare livability in Los Angeles to the entire state of California and the U.S., the same questions were fielded to more than 9,000 U.S. residents from Feb. 18, 2021, to March 17, 2021.

The survey also tracks consumer confidence through six questions regarding individual finances and the economy.

Angelenos remain less satisfied with the quality of their life, compared to people throughout California and the U.S., and the gap has widened, according to the study.

On a scale of one to seven, where one denotes low life satisfaction and seven denotes high life satisfaction, the average life satisfaction in L.A. County is 4.3, nearly unchanged from 2019.

“Five months after our first LABarometer livability survey, everyone’s lives were upended by COVID-19. Our latest findings, which reflect the experiences of L.A. County residents during the peak of the pandemic, reveal reasons for optimism as well as concern,” said Kyla Thomas, director of LABarometer.

But it’s almost half a point lower than the U.S. and California average of 4.7 — double the gap observed in 2019.

10% of Angelenos plan to leave L.A. County in the next year, a 40% increase from 2019. In 2019, 7% of L.A. County residents said they planned to leave Los Angeles and 16% said they planned to move to new housing somewhere else in the county.

The new findings reveal that 10% of Angelenos now plan to move away from L.A. County while 14% plan to find new housing in the county.

“The 40% increase in the number of people who plan to leave Los Angeles in the coming year, however, raises a red flag. It’s also worrisome that the gap in life satisfaction between L.A. County and the national average has grown,” Thomas said.

Consumer confidence in L.A. County is rising, while it has stalled throughout the rest of California and the U.S. On a scale of zero to 100, where higher numbers denote more positive assessments of the economy, consumer confidence in L.A. County (50.3) remains slightly lower than the entire state of California (50.9) and the U.S. (51.8).

That said, it has risen sharply since at least the middle of last year, while statewide and throughout the country, consumer confidence has stalled.

The 50.3 consumer confidence measurement in L.A. County is down 3.3 points from June 2019 but up 2.7 from June 2020.

Angelenos perceive there to be less crime, vandalism, and drug and alcohol use in their neighborhoods than they did in 2019.

“It’s encouraging that perceptions of neighborhood crime are down and that consumer confidence in Los Angeles is rising, even as confidence has stalled in other parts of the state,” Thomas added.

For more information on the study, visit here.