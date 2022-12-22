10 Subtle Signs Your Kids Are Being Groomed At School–Satire?

By

You have a choice—directly you’re your children to the Hugh Heffner School of Sex. Or, send them to an affiliate—a government school.

While this is satire, having males in girls bathrooms, having teachers tell your child they may not be a girl or a boy—but non binary, teaching them sex positions from an early age—makes them candidates for the local strip club or gangster pimp—not for getting an education.

10 Subtle Signs Your Kids Are Being Groomed At School

BabylonBee.com, 12/21/22

Child grooming is every parent’s nightmare. No, this isn’t about personal hygiene (a common misconception), we’re talking about Left-wing perverts teaching your kids their weird sexual kinks. But how can you be sure your child’s school is a groomer-free zone?

Look out for these dangerous grooming signs:

The teachers take 17 minutes to introduce themselves: Mx. Randall is a non-binary dolphin in a blue dress whose pronouns are yours/mine.

Hypodermic needles in their backpack: Likely used to inject the puberty blockers.

For science, they made glitter bombs: And now it's everywhere!

They come home from school and ask if you're a girl or a boy: "Son, you're 10 years old and we've been through this."

P.E. class now includes pole dancing: But it's good for the core!

The school supplies list includes tampons for the boy's restroom: That doesn't seem right…

Report cards feature your child's preferred pronouns: And why is their GPA a shrugging emoji?

RuPaul's birthday is an observed holiday: On the bright side, it's time away from the groomers at school.

You find them listening to Coldplay: Not on your watch!

They go to public school: Probably should have started with this one.

Don’t delay! Save your kids now while you still can!