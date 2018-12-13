By

I believe we are in the midst of “climate change”. We have been in the midst of climate change since the Earth was first formed. How do you think Greenland got its name—but then we had climate change. In the 1990’s Al Gore figured out a way to make himself fabulously rich—by scaring people with global warming and when that did not work, because the science did not show it, he started calling it climate change. One aspect was that the oceans would rise up several feet and make two or three miles inland from the ocean, ocean front property. Even Gore did not believe his own scare tactics—he bought a $9 million mansion in Montecito, near Oprahs’, just a couple blocks from the ocean. “On December 13, 2008, junk scientist Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice free in five years. Gore made the prediction to a German audience on December 13, 2008 . Al warned them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.” This was not about the truth—it was about the green—the money he would make from those that did not look at the real science or the facts. Thought you should know that the world was supposed to be gone by now, but Gore has made a few hundred million off the rich, “educated” gullible Leftists. Happy anniversary of junk science and the wealth of Al Gore and his minions.

10 YEARS AGO TODAY – Al Gore Predicted North Pole Would Be COMPLETELY ICE FREE in Five Years

by Jim Hoft , Gateway Pundit, 12/13/18

TEN YEARS AGO TODAY.

On December 13, 2008, junk scientist Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice free in five years.

Gore made the prediction to a German audience on December 13, 2008 . Al warned them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.”

“Five Years”

This wasn’t the only time Al Gore made his ice-free prediction. Gore had been predicting dire scenario since 2007 . That means that the North Pole should have melted completely five years ago today.

Junk scientist Al Gore also made the same prediction in 2009.

From the video :

Former Vice President Al Gore references computer modeling to suggest that the north polar ice cap may lose virtually all of its ice within the next seven years. “Some of the models suggest that there is a 75 percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” said Gore.

This year it snowed in South Africa . It was a blizzard.

In January 2006, Al Gore pushed the theory that “within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return” and “a true planetary emergency” due to global warming.

Of course, this turned out to be nothing more than a lunatic conspiracy.

At least 8 Dire Predictions from the movie never happened – not even close.

Ed Driscoll found the original Gore video from 2008.