By

No need to defund the police. They are quitting early, retiring and leaving the profession. Those that stay are less likely to arrest anyone—in NYC the number of calls to 911 have been cut in half in the last month—folks would rather shot the criminals on their own instead of calling the cops. “When asked about their thoughts on leaving law enforcement, just over 30% said they will “remain on the job as long as possible.” 44.5% said they would “like to retire” but were waiting until they were eligible for their pensions while 16.3% said they were now eligible for full pension and “will retire ASAP.” About 8% said they were not eligible for a pension but were leaving law enforcement anyway and just a fraction said they were new to the job but planned to leave “no matter what.” The Democrats will get what they want—communities terrified, families buying guns for protection and a crime wave that will be highest in history—politicians not keeping criminals in jail, telling cops not to arrest criminals and criminal realizing it is open season on society. We did this to ourselves.

10,000 Officers Respond to Policing Poll: Only 7% would recommend becoming an officer

By Calibre Press , 6/30/20

When Calibre Press asked officers across the country to share their thoughts on the state and future of the police profession, the response was overwhelming. Here’s what we found:

The Participants.

Time on the job: Of the more than 10,000 officers who participated in the poll, 44.5% have been on the job for more than 20 years, 28.9% for between 13-20 years, 18.7% for between 6-12 years and the remaining 7.9% for 5 years or less.

Rank/position: 41.5% are in patrol, 26.2% are first line supervisors, 14.5% are at the command level, 13.7% are detectives and 4.1% are Chiefs or Sheriffs.

Job Satisfaction.

When asked about their overall level of satisfaction with being in law enforcement, 50.8% said they were, “Pleased, but not as much as I used to be.”

9.2% said they were “extremely” satisfied and 7.7% said they were decidedly “not satisfied” to be in law enforcement.

18.2% reported being “somewhat” pleased to be on the job while 14.2% reported “very little” job satisfaction.

Leaving the Job.

When asked about their thoughts on leaving law enforcement, just over 30% said they will “remain on the job as long as possible.”

44.5% said they would “like to retire” but were waiting until they were eligible for their pensions while 16.3% said they were now eligible for full pension and “will retire ASAP.”

About 8% said they were not eligible for a pension but were leaving law enforcement anyway and just a fraction said they were new to the job but planned to leave “no matter what.”

Looking Back.

When asked, “If you had it to do over again, would you enter law enforcement?” responses were closely split. 38.3% said they would, 35.6% said they wouldn’t and 26.1% weren’t sure what they would do.

The Future?

When asked if they would recommend police work to a son or daughter, a whopping 80.5% said no while just 7.2% said they would. The remaining 12.3% said they weren’t sure.

Those who said they wouldn’t recommend that their kids become officers were asked to select all the reasons they feel that way from a list of multiple concerns provided in the poll. They were asked to choose all factors that apply.

88% selected lack of departmental support, 83% checked overall lack of respect for the profession, 63% increased legal liability, 63% duties of the job have changed for the worse and 58% cited concerns for officer safety.