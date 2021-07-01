11 California Cities Make ‘Most Dangerous In U.S.’ List 2021–Oakland #5

By

11 California Cities Make ‘Most Dangerous In U.S.’ List 2021

The total crime rate in Oakland is 210.59% higher than the national rate

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 6/27/21

Last week the Globe reported on the most dangerous cities in California. “Most interesting is the FBI graph below showing how crime in California had dropped, then began to rise again after 2014 – the year Proposition 47 was passed, and then Proposition 57 in 2016,” the Globe reported.

According to a January 2021 report by Roadsnacks.net, California’s crime numbers have also catapulted the state into the top 20 most dangerous states in America; and sadly, the state is home to nine-—yes, nine—of the most dangerous cities in the country.

Roadsnacks.net also reported on the top 100 most dangerous cities in the country — 11 of those cities are in California out of the 100, based on FBI statistics on Violent Crimes Per Capita, and Property Crimes Per Capita. There are a surprising number of San Francisco Bay Area cities on this list:

Ranked #5: Oakland, CA

#19: San Bernardino, CA

#21: Stockton, CA

#34: San Francisco, CA

#36: Vallejo, CA

#37: Richmond, CA

#64: Berkeley, CA

#65: Modesto, CA

#82: Bakersfield, CA

#87: Sacramento, CA

#98: Rialto, CA

Ahead of Oakland were St. Louis, MO, Springfield, MO, Memphis, TN, and Little Rock, AR.

In Sacramento, which ranked #87 out of 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S., the total crime rate is 3,809.2 per 100,000 people. That’s 53.80% higher than the national rate of 2,476.7 per 100,000 people and 37.40% higher than the California total crime rate of 2,772.4 per 100,000 people, according to the most recent data from the FBI.

The Globe reported in April about the Sacramento Police Department’s Monthly Chief’s Report of the most recent statistics: shooting victims, shooting reports, firearms arrests and seized, and the like. The staggering number of victims shot in Sacramento increased by 333.33%.

The March 2021 report clearly shows violent crimes continue to rise, in comparison to this time last year:

2021 – Number of Victims Shot: 65 (333.33 % Increase)

2021 – Shooting Reports: 186 (121.4 % Increase)

Our officers continue to encounter and seize a lot of firearms:

2021 – Arrests for Possession of Firearms: 302 (86.4 % Increase)

2021 – Number of Reports with Firearm Seized: 309 (83.9 % Increase)

2021 – Total Number of Firearms Seized: 422 (61.1 % Increase)

Of disturbing interest is the category, “Assault and/or Resist a Police Officer. In just one month, March 2021, there were 53 assaults and/or resisting a police officer incidents assaults and/or resisting a police officer incidents. In all of 2020, there were 199 assaults and/or resisting a police officer incidents. Year-to-date 2021 ending in March, there are already 169 assaults and/or resisting a police officer incidents.

This is the very incident that can and has lead to deadly consequences for both the police officers and the person they apprehended – and these are only increasing.

Here are a few other California cities’ reports:

Surprisingly, the total crime rate in Berkeley is 5,598.3 per 100,000 people, 126.04% higher than the national rate of 2,476.7 per 100,000 people and 101.93% higher than the California total crime rate of 2,772.4 per 100,000 people, according to the most recent data from the FBI.

The total crime rate in Oakland is 7,692.4 per 100,000 people, 210.59% higher than the national rate of 2,476.7 per 100,000 people and 177.46% higher than the California total crime rate of 2,772.4 per 100,000 people, according to the most recent data from the FBI.

In San Francisco, the total crime rate is 6,175.2 per 100,000 people, 149.33% higher than the national rate of 2,476.7 per 100,000 people and 122.74% higher than the California total crime rate of 2,772.4 per 100,000 people, according to the most recent data from the FBI.