11 Retailers That May Be Closing California Stores In 2017

Next Christmas will see a major change in the retail shopping experience. At this time there are eleven retailers, with dozens of stores affected, that will be closed. Also note that major drug stores—Rite Aid and CVS are affected. They, too will be closing stores. I have noticed that my family members are buying aspirin and other drug store items from Amazon—as well as office supplies. The retail world is in a spiral and the California experience is an example of the national trend.

Thanks to protestors, the main show at Sea World with whales and dolphins is gone—watch as it loses customers. Will they follow Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Circus in closing? In a few years, yup. Looks like protestors are able to kill whole industries—shows what bullying and threats of violence will bring. Sad.

“Though the unemployment rate in California has been steadily decreasing for the past several months, news of potential closures by some retailers may slow that decrease a bit. There are at least 11 national outlets who plan to close a number of stores across the state and elsewhere.

Some are large-box retailers that suffered poorer than expected holiday sales. But most are the smaller stores you usually see in the mall – and all of them have locations in some of the state’s largest shopping centers, employing hundreds of people.

Potential Uber drivers? Wonder what the affect of minimum wage and ObamaCare mandates have had on the smaller shops deciding to close? Certainly they did not help.