Next Christmas will see a major change in the retail shopping experience. At this time there are eleven retailers, with dozens of stores affected, that will be closed. Also note that major drug stores—Rite Aid and CVS are affected. They, too will be closing stores. I have noticed that my family members are buying aspirin and other drug store items from Amazon—as well as office supplies. The retail world is in a spiral and the California experience is an example of the national trend.
Thanks to protestors, the main show at Sea World with whales and dolphins is gone—watch as it loses customers. Will they follow Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Circus in closing? In a few years, yup. Looks like protestors are able to kill whole industries—shows what bullying and threats of violence will bring. Sad.
“Though the unemployment rate in California has been steadily decreasing for the past several months, news of potential closures by some retailers may slow that decrease a bit. There are at least 11 national outlets who plan to close a number of stores across the state and elsewhere.
Some are large-box retailers that suffered poorer than expected holiday sales. But most are the smaller stores you usually see in the mall – and all of them have locations in some of the state’s largest shopping centers, employing hundreds of people.
Potential Uber drivers? Wonder what the affect of minimum wage and ObamaCare mandates have had on the smaller shops deciding to close? Certainly they did not help.
11 Retailers That May Be Closing California Stores In 2017
You could be saying goodbye to some of your go-to stores in the New Year.
By Renee Schiavone (Patch Staff), Studio City Patch, 1/13/17
Here are the retailers that have announced closures in 2017 so far.
- Kmart: Sears, which owns the chain, said it will close 150 Kmart and Sears stores by the spring, part of a “difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation,” the company said in a statement.
- Macy’s: Macy’s recently announced the closing of four of its California department stores. The locations are among 68 Macy’s stores across the country that will be shuttered in order to save money, reinvest it in e-commerce and give a smaller number of stores a better customer experience, the company said in an announcement. Read more here…
- CVS: CVS reportedly plans to close 70 stores early this year. Overall, the company plans to eliminate roughly 300 jobs and close 200 stores, equal to about 5 percent of its outlets, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- The Limited: The company said it will close all its stores this month while continuing to operate online only after the closures. The chain operated about 250 retail stores in 2016 and said about 4,000 jobs, including seasonal and temporary ones, would be lost.
- Rite Aid: More than 800 Rite Aid stores will likely be changing hands in coming months, and possibly close, after Walgreens and Rite Aid agreed to sell stores to Fred’s Pharmacy, the companies announced last month. The store locations involved have not been announced yet. Read more here…
- Chico‘s: The company will close 120 “underperforming” stores in the next three years and open 40 stores this year, the company announced recently. The company hasn’t said which stores will close.
- American Eagle Outfitters: The company used to sell the “quintessential sweatshirts of the suburban American teenager,” according to The International Business Times. Now it’s going to close 150 of its more than 1,000 stores by the end of 2017. The list of stores has yet to be released.
- Finish Line: Finish Line closed 54 stores in fiscal 2016, including 26 in the fourth quarter. The retailer plans to close about 25 stores in fiscal 2017, according to indystar.com. The store locations were not announced yet.
- Men’s Warehouse/Jos. A. Bank: The parent company of the stores is supposed to close 250 locations, including one California – in Livermore – had going-out-of-business sales, according to thebalance.com.
- The Children’s Place: The New Jersey-based chain accelerated its store- closing plans recently to 200 stores through 2017 – including the 76 stores closed in 2013 and 2014 – up from its previous announced target of 125 stores through 2016, according to chainstorage.com. No word on the fate of California stores just yet.
- Office Depot: Office Depot, which scrapped a plan to merge with Staples in May on antitrust concerns, said it would close about 300 more stores in the next three years, according to Fortune. No word on the fate of California stores just yet.
