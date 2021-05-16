By

This is what happens when you do not lock up criminals, regardless of the age.

Now an elderly Asian woman is hurt—and the Left cries about the movement to hate Asian—they have enabled it by refusing to stop the criminals and keep them in jail—regardless of their age.

11-Year-Old Arrested After Attack of Elderly Asian Man Has ‘Extensive Criminal History’

Carl Samson, Yahoo, 5/13/21

One of the two suspects arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly Asian man in San Leandro, Calif., is reportedly an 11-year-old boy with a lengthy criminal record.

What happened: The 80-year-old victim was attacked and robbed of his watch by a group of young men on Acapulco Road on May 8, according to NBC Bay Area.

Security footage of the incident shows two hooded suspects shoving the helpless man to the ground.

A third suspect is also shown on camera, laughing as he walks to the getaway car.

The victim suffered from minor injuries. He believes he was targeted because he is Asian.

The arrest: Two suspects, ages 11 and 17, were arrested at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old is believed to be the third suspect who drove the getaway vehicle.

Sources told Dion Lim of ABC7 News that the boy possesses an “extensive criminal history,” having been arrested for robberies and carjackings on April 12. He was allegedly involved in at least two other robberies before.

Police also discovered that he was “driving a carjacking vehicle that was stolen on May 10 in Oakland.”

Given his young age, the boy was eventually released into the custody of his mother.

Police said on Tuesday that they believe the same three suspects were responsible for another incident that same day. At around 5:45 p.m., a Hispanic woman was robbed of her purse at the 500 block of Bancroft Avenue.