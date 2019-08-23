By

California is a generous State. It is also a State where the State government has no respect for the rights of citizens or the Rule of Law. So, it is not a surprise that CalPERS is openly violating Federal law on pensions. “More than a thousand public retirees in California are earning pensions that exceed the federal limit of $220,000, according to data from CalPERS. Last year, 1,205 retirees took home these inflated benefits, which altogether totaled $197 million in 2018. Four years ago, just 684 retirees earned benefits above the federal limit. As the Sacramento Bee reports, this is placing added pressure on cities and counties. Taxes on the above-limits portions of the pensions cost cities and counties extra, consuming taxpayer money that could go toward street maintenance, parks, police or firefighters… What will it take to make California an honest State? You. You need to vote out of office those that are proud they are violating the law and those, like the Governor and Attorney General refuse to obey or enforce the law. California is heading into a recession—this will make that a depression if we continue to spend what we do not have.

SACRAMENTO, CA – JULY 21: A sign stands in front of California Public Employees’ Retirement System building July 21, 2009 in Sacramento, California. CalPERS, the state’s public employees retirement fund, reported a loss of 23.4%, its largest annual loss. (Photo by Max Whittaker/Getty Images)

1,200 Retirees Earn Pensions That Exceed Federal Limits. Cities and Counties Pay.

California County News, 08/6/2019



More than a thousand public retirees in California are earning pensions that exceed the federal limit of $220,000, according to data from CalPERS. Last year, 1,205 retirees took home these inflated benefits, which altogether totaled $197 million in 2018. Four years ago, just 684 retirees earned benefits above the federal limit.

As the Sacramento Bee reports, this is placing added pressure on cities and counties.

Taxes on the above-limits portions of the pensions cost cities and counties extra, consuming taxpayer money that could go toward street maintenance, parks, police or firefighters…

Many of the retirees on the list held management positions in cities, counties and special districts that now pay money out of their operating budgets for their pensions. To comply with tax law, the agencies provide benefits above the federal limit by paying the remainder as wages.

In 2013, pensions were capped under the Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act. But that only applies to new retirees. That means a stream of high bills coming due in future years as the current stock of workers retire.

The Bee has a list of mind-blowing examples, including a former county administrator taking home $402,000 per year and a retired city manager with an annual pension of around $337,000.

Read more here.