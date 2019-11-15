By

You really have to be rich to live in Los Angeles. Or an illegal alien. Unless you want to live in slum conditions, high density, tall, impersonal, crime ridden apartments approved by government, you need an income of $127,000 a year to live in moderate single homes.



The number is out of reach for most county residents, as only 25% are able to afford it.



The figure was still an improvement from last year, when 22% were able to afford a home.



L.A. County’s numbers reflect a high housing cost trend in the rest of California.

You read that right—in the toilet bowl of the West, San Fran, you need an income of over $300,000 a year to stay out of the slums. In California, if you have to ask the price of housing, you can not afford it. Ready for Texas?

$127K income needed to afford a median home in LA County, report says

By Alex Cheney and Leanne Suter, ABC, 11/12/19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — New numbers are confirming what many of us know – buying a home in Los Angeles County is extremely difficult.



According to the California Association of Realtors, a minimum income of $127,200 is needed to afford a mortgage payment on a single-family home at the county’s median home price of $649,570.



This map shows the percentage of people who can afford the median home price in their county, according to data from the California Association of Realtors.





In San Francisco, the median price of a home is $1,580,000, which would require a $309,600 salary from a homeowner.



The association said housing affordability in California improved in 42 tracked counties, and declined in five counties from a year ago.



In Southern California, affordability did improve. L.A. and Orange counties tied for being the least affordable, while San Bernardino County was listed as the most affordable in the region.