140-hour average workweek boosts Orange County firefighter’s compensation to more than $1 million over the past two years 

This article speaks for itself. It shows how easy it is to abuse government and the taxpayer. While this is one government worker, there are others like him—and few get caught. Why is government so expensive? Because it can not stop corruption from within its ranks.
“For the fifth year in a row, Fire Captain Gregory Bradshaw has topped the overtime pay list at the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), thanks to a $267,618 overtime payment which boosted his total compensation to $534,079 last year.
Bradshaw’s large overtime pay reflects a staggering 7,270 hours worked — 4,358 of which were overtime, according to the agency.
Remarkably, this is Bradshaw’s 2nd year in a row logging over 7,000 hours of paid work, as he worked a similar schedule in 2016 when he collected $508,495 in pay and benefits.”
This is why you do not vote for bonds or tax increases, government can not control the expenditures. Thought you should know.
