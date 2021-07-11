By

Is it possible that 140,000 are NOT past due for their second jab? Instead, maybe the first one made them sick, or they found out about the 70 Californians that died taking the jab—more that all the other vaccines combine for the past twenty years. Maybe they saw the thousands that got sick in California from the jab. More probably, they realize the vaccine must not be worthwhile because government officials are telling them even with the jab, you need to wear a mask everywhere and continue to social distance. If the Governor does not believe the vaccine is valuable, why should you? Or maybe you see beer giveaways, lottery tickets and other gimmicks to get you to do something government thinks is healthy. Finally, maybe these folks realize no one told them fo the risks—nor will a doctor or government health official do that. Seriously, you are going to risk your health because a Kardashian told you to?

140,000 San Diegans past due for second COVID-19 shot

Public CEO, 7/9/21

More than 140,000 San Diegans who have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are overdue for their second dose, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reports. The recommended spacing of doses is three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine.

A single dose of either vaccine is significantly less effective at protecting people from getting sick, especially against the new variants of the virus, and County health officials encourage those overdue to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Completing the full two-dose series of the vaccine is recommended, regardless of how long ago a person received their first shot.

“A single dose of those vaccines is only 33 percent effective against the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19, which has become the most prevalent strain of the virus in the United States and is likely to become more prevalent locally,” said Denise Foster, R.N., the County’s Chief Nursing Officer and COVID-19 Clinical Director. “San Diegans who are overdue for their second shot should take action as soon as possible to lower their risk of getting or spreading the virus.”

Everyone 12 years and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. Visit coronavirus-SD.com/vaccine for a full list of hours and locations of vaccine sites in the County.