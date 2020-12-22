15 Years to get Permission to Build 19 Homes in Los Angeles

By

Why is the city of Los Angeles in a Depression, folks fleeing the city? Here we have a developer that wanted to build homes. It took them FIFTEEN years to get an agreement to build. Of course, not as many as they wanted, had to spend hundreds of thousands on city extortion. All of this adds to the price of the homes to the buyers. They will pay a hundred thousand or more extra due to government. “It all began in 2005 when D.S. Ventures, LLC purchased vacant land along the north side of Mulholland Drive near Topanga Canyon Blvd to build a number of custom homes. Local residents immediately became involved and formed a group to block this from changing the pristine land and open space. The neighbors organized, raised funds, and retained an attorney to fight the development. The matter languished for more than 15 years while the developer, homeowners, a private school, LA Department of Building and Safety, the local Neighborhood Council, the Mulholland Drive Review Board, the City Council Office along with various departments at City Hall, as well as other organizations negotiated and fought over about the matter. This article praised the local councilmember for taking 15 years to get a compromise. I would expect this developer is no longer doing business in L.A. Would you? California is in a statewide Depression—these stories and those of tech firms and leaders going to Texas show why.

Merry Christmas Wishes, Kudos for Bob Blumenfield – And Don’t Forget to ‘Recall Gavin 2020’

Dennis P. Zine, city Watch LA, 12/21/20

I am ending the year 2020 with a big and well-deserved “Rave” for LA City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield (photo above) from the 3rd Council District in the West San Fernando Valley.

It all began in 2005 when D.S. Ventures, LLC purchased vacant land along the north side of Mulholland Drive near Topanga Canyon Blvd to build a number of custom homes. Local residents immediately became involved and formed a group to block this from changing the pristine land and open space.

The neighbors organized, raised funds, and retained an attorney to fight the development. The matter languished for more than 15 years while the developer, homeowners, a private school, LA Department of Building and Safety, the local Neighborhood Council, the Mulholland Drive Review Board, the City Council Office along with various departments at City Hall, as well as other organizations negotiated and fought over about the matter.

At times it appeared that no solution would be possible, considering all the disparate parties engaging with lawyers and city officials at various levels of government. But during his time in office, the local Councilman Bob Blumenfield continued to try and find a solution; he never ran out of patience or understanding for all involved.

I am happy to finally “Rave” that, after all the meetings and mounds of reports and the lack of patience shown by many of the involved parties, Councilmember Bob Blumenfield successfully negotiated a solution agreed to by all parties. All appeals filed by the numerous community groups and individuals were dismissed after some reasonable modifications were agreed to by the developer.

The matter ultimately was heard at a recent LA City Council meeting, with the council voting unanimously to approve the development. Nineteen homes will be built for residential use and open space will be preserved along with a number of other enhancements for the benefit of the community.

Congratulations to LA City Councilman Bob Blumenfield for his patience, understanding and ability to bring opposing views together for a successful conclusion after years of negotiations.

I want to acknowledge Bob Blumenfield and present him with a “Rave” for a job well done!