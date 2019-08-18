By

Why do we have a housing shortage in California? Why is the cost of housing so high? Oakland has a great example of how government, special interest groups and court cases have held up the creation of 3100 homes, please retail space and hundreds of jobs. “Signature Development’s 241-unit Orion project — which opens this week — is the first piece of its Brooklyn Basin megaproject to come online. Since 2001, Signature has been working to develop 3,100 units across 65 acres of derelict land along the waterfront, plus 200,000 square feet of commercial space and about 30 acres of parks. Getting to this point has required battling through litigation, dealing with a complex approval process and wading through the recession. “It’s bittersweet. I’m wishing it could have happened 10 years ago, but I’m glad it’s happening now,” said Mike Ghielmetti, president of Signature. Even with this, there are many more housing units that could be built—and it will take many years to get approval for them. We do not need bonds and taxes to create housing—we need government to get out of the way. Government is the cause of homelessness and high housing costs. Own it.

18 years later, Oakland megaproject kicks off first move-ins

By Fiona Kelliher, San Francisco Business Times, 8/2/19

The first wave of what will eventually be thousands of residents is now crashing ashore at Oakland’s Brooklyn Basin.

Signature Development’s 241-unit Orion project — which opens this week — is the first piece of its Brooklyn Basin megaproject to come online. Since 2001, Signature has been working to develop 3,100 units across 65 acres of derelict land along the waterfront, plus 200,000 square feet of commercial space and about 30 acres of parks.

Getting to this point has required battling through litigation, dealing with a complex approval process and wading through the recession.

“It’s bittersweet. I’m wishing it could have happened 10 years ago, but I’m glad it’s happening now,” said Mike Ghielmetti, president of Signature.

The Orion is split between studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and a few three-bedrooms, with studio prices starting at about $2,500 per month, said Senior Project Manager Faye Brandin during a recent tour. Three-bedroom prices stretch beyond $5,000 per month.

Most of the interest so far has stemmed from existing Oakland residents, Ghielmetti said, as well as people looking to relocate from elsewhere in the East Bay. Residents will have roof access, plus amenities such as an outdoor barbecue space, hot tub and pool table.

Across the street, Signature is wrapping up the final touches on a park and hangout area that fronts the water, plus a restoration of the historic 9th Avenue Terminal building. Grocer Rocky’s Market will move into about 5,000 square feet of that building sometime this fall, which should help anchor the area, Brandin said. Signature will also begin marketing another chunk of space to restaurants.

Still, there are years to go before the vast majority of Brooklyn Basin will come online. Nonprofit developer MidPen Housing recently began vertical construction on the first 211 units — out of a total of 465 — on a parcel just behind the Orion. Move-ins will begin there next year. Zarsion America, meanwhile, is working on another 241 units that should open in late 2021.

After that, there’s still room for thousands more units, for which Signature has several more parcels under contract with other developers, Ghielmetti said. And that might not be the end of it: Signature has been working with Oakland to consider adding another 600 units to be added to the overall footprint, which means working through an environmental review process next year.

With years to go before the entire project is completed, Ghielmetti said the team is taking a long-term positive view on Oakland’s access to jobs and the local economy’s ability to bounce back from a potential downturn. Project costs now clock in at about $2 billion — up from $1.5 billion in 2013.

“Ultimately, even with economic ups and downs, we’re betting on the Bay Area,” Ghielmetti said.