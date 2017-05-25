188 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Southern California/Could Get That Many on a Santa Ana Or Los Angeles Street Corner

By

The Left is going to say the sky is falling—the arrests of rapists, drug dealers and other violent criminals, they would say, shows that Trump hates Hispanic people—the Left prefers criminals on the streets and innocent folks behind bars in their homes. Crazy, huh? “The arrestees included: a 29-year-old Salvadoran national convicted of rape in California who had been deported in 2013 after serving a nine-year prison term;

a previously deported 51-year-old Mexican national who had served three years in a California prison following his conviction for cocaine trafficking; and

a 47-year-old Mexican national who has prior convictions for felony assault and another conviction for battery. The operation targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and individuals who have violated United States immigration laws, including people who had re-entered the country after being removed, as well as immigration fugitives ordered deported by federal immigration judges, according to ICE. But, 188 in the whole of Southern California? I can point ICE to three street corners in Simi Valley and in the course of a day arrest more than 200 illegal aliens. This is just a start. We are arresting more and in time the crime rate will go down. What to make America safer? Arrest all the criminal illegal aliens and detain and deport them. That will bring down the crime rate and save real money and make families safer. What do you think?

188 Arrested In Immigration Raids Across Southern California

ICE agents arrested 188 immigrants across the region in a five-day operation targeting primarily immigrants with criminal records: BREAKING.

By SoCal Patch (Patch Staff, 5/25/17

LOS ANGELES, CA — Nearly 200 people in six Southern California counties were arrested during a five-day operation targeting criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants and immigration fugitives, it was announced Thursday.

Of the 188 individuals arrested during the operation, which concluded on Wednesday, 169 had prior criminal convictions, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Los Angeles County had the highest number of arrests — 93, followed by 26 in Riverside County, 23 in Orange County, 21 in San Bernardino County, 14 in Ventura County and 11 in Santa Barbara County.

The vast majority of suspects, 146, were from Mexico. Other nationalities included 13 from El Salvador; 12 from Guatemala; five each from Armenia and Honduras; and one each from Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Yugoslavia and Cambodia.

The arrestees included:

a 29-year-old Salvadoran national convicted of rape in California who had been deported in 2013 after serving a nine-year prison term;

a previously deported 51-year-old Mexican national who had served three years in a California prison following his conviction for cocaine trafficking; and

a 47-year-old Mexican national who has prior convictions for felony assault and another conviction for battery.

The operation targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and individuals who have violated United States immigration laws, including people who had re-entered the country after being removed, as well as immigration fugitives ordered deported by federal immigration judges, according to ICE.

“During targeted enforcement operations, ICE officers frequently encounter additional suspects who may be in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws,” an ICE statement said. “Those persons will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and, when appropriate, arrested by ICE.”