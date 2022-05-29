By

California still has north of 400,000 dead people and those that have moved out of State still on the voting rolls—so do not say we do not have vote fraud in California. Just because there is video of luggage filled with ballots being delivered in Georgia at the dead of night, do not say there is no voter fraud. Just because Pennsylvania illegally changed the voting laws—by fiat—does not mean we do not have voter fraud. Georgia by creating an honest election created an almost doubling of the number of votes. People vote when they know it will be an honest election. Don’t think Federal agencies could be involved in election corruption? Think about how Lois Lerner used the IRS under Obama, the absolute corruption of the Department of Justice, the FBI and the CIA trying a coup against President Trump.

“2000 Mules” Investigator Gregg Phillips Drops a Bomb: Investigators Discovered Multinational Player and Federal Agencies Involved in Operation – A “Multinational Deal Involving Billions of Dollars” (VIDEO)

Earlier this month Dinesh D’Souza and Salem Media released the much-anticipated movie “2000 Mules” on the 2020 presidential election heist. The movie revealed how thousands of ballot traffickers working in all of the battleground states stuffed hundreds of thousands of ballots into the ballot drop boxes in order to steal the presidential election for Joe Biden.

“2000 Mules” revealed the extraordinary work by True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and business owner and election intelligence expert Gregg Phillips.

Catherine Engelbrecht is the founder of True the Vote, an election integrity project launched in 2009. Gregg Phillips has been in conservative politics for 40 years, working with committees, parties, campaigns, and election intelligence operations. He has built political apps including GROUND, ARC, and IV3. Gregg was also a founder and Managing Partner of the pro-Gingrich SuperPac, Winning Our Future, and election intelligence company, OPSEC Group. Gregg is currently working with Catherine Engelbrecht from True the Vote in their historic investigation of Democrat ballot trafficking in the 2020 election.

Catherine and Gregg told The Gateway Pundit that they discovered that 7% of mail-in ballots were trafficked during the 2020 election. The investigators told us their evidence will be released following the movie launch next month.

During the discussion Gregg dropped this bomb — According to Gregg, True the Vote team has uncovered a multinational player involving federal agencies that will be so explosive that, according to Gregg, “It’s going to make everybody forget everything about the mules, and it’s going to bring into question everything we think we know about these elections.”

Considering the “2000 Mules” film already offers definitive proof of Democrat election fraud and a stolen presidential election, this is a very explosive statement by Gregg Phillips.

And for the record, The Gateway Pundit spoke with True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht. Catherine mentioned this very serious situation they uncovered during their investigation that is larger than “2000 Mules.”

What are we looking at here?