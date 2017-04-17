2017 Legislative Pension Saving Package from Senator John Moorlach

Probably the most important economic issue facing government agencies, retirees, government employees and taxpayers is the pension crisis. Our pension systems are going to double the mandatory contributions by 100% in five years. That mean fewer basic services, higher taxes and employees, including teachers with lower take home pay. State Senator John Moorlach has a series of bills that could stabilized the failing system and maybe even make it legitimate again.
Without reforms, the systems collapse. CalPERS has a $1.4 trillion unfunded liability and CalSTRS is at close to $200 billion—and the taxpayers, in the end will be forced to make good. Can you afford it?
