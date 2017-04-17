You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / 2017 Legislative Pension Saving Package from Senator John Moorlach

Probably the most important economic issue facing government agencies, retirees, government employees and taxpayers is the pension crisis.  Our pension systems are going to double the mandatory contributions by 100% in five years.  That mean fewer basic services, higher taxes and employees, including teachers with lower take home pay.  State Senator John Moorlach has a series of bills that could stabilized the failing system and maybe even make it legitimate again.

Without reforms, the systems collapse.  CalPERS has a $1.4 trillion unfunded liability and CalSTRS is at close to $200 billion—and the taxpayers, in the end will be forced to make good.  Can you afford it?

2017 Legislative Pension Package for Senator John Moorlach

 

Senator John Moorlach,  4/12/17

 

California is heading toward a fiscal crisis. We’re facing the high cost of retiree medical healthcare, massive unfunded liabilities for public employee pension benefits, and a $1.6 billion budget deficit. Tax increases are not going to get us out of this hole. Only fiscal integrity can fix California. That is why I have introduced the following bills to address failing fiscal infrastructure.

 

SB 32

Establishes the California Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2017 (PEPRA II) which continues substantial reform to California’s broken public employee system began in 2012.

Hearing: April 24 in Senate Public Employment & Retirement Committee

 

SB 681

SB 681 will give local jurisdictions the ability to leave their contracts with the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) for their employees’ retirement plans without being excessively charged or penalized.

 

SCA 8

SCA 8 gives the legislature and public pensions systems the ability to adjust to public employees’ retirement benefit formulas on a prospective basis without impacting any benefits earned.

 

SCA 10

SCA 10 will prohibit public employers from increasing retirement benefits for their employees without two-thirds voter approval.

 

SB 454

This bill will make reforms to retired state employee medical healthcare including requiring the Annual OPEB Cost be 100% funded; eliminate the Other Post-Employment Benefits 50/50 cost-share-split between the state and its employees, and require 100% of the benefit be paid by the state; and require all state employees to use the 80/80 formula for basic health benefit plan premiums.

Hearing: April 24 in Senate Public Employment & Retirement Committee

 

 

