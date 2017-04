2017 Legislative Pension Saving Package from Senator John Moorlach

SB 454 This bill will make reforms to retired state employee medical healthcare including requiring the Annual OPEB Cost be 100% funded; eliminate the Other Post-Employment Benefits 50/50 cost-share-split between the state and its employees, and require 100% of the benefit be paid by the state; and require all state employees to use the 80/80 formula for basic health benefit plan premiums. Hearing: April 24 in Senate Public Employment & Retirement Committee