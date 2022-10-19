 2020 California Wildfires Negate Almost All Of The State’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Initiatives

Want to save the planet? Start managing our forests. The numbers do not lie—it is lack of government forest management that is causing the climate issues—NOT your car.

“A new study by UCLA and University of Chicago environmental scientists finds that forest fires “put twice as much greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere as the state’s total reduction in such emissions from 2003 to 2019.” Dr. Michael Jarrett, a lead author of the study, told the SF Chronicle: “Wildfire emissions in 2020 essentially negate 18 years of reductions in greenhouse gas emission,” He added, “The positive impact of all that hard work over almost two decades is at risk of being swept aside by the smoke produced in a single year of record-breaking wildfires.”

Newsom, Biden and the Democrats need to do as Fascist Fauci says, “follow the science”. They need to stop their efforts to make us a poverty stricken socialist State—follow the science.