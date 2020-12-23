By

2020 exposed the teachers unions for the frauds they are

by Washington Examiner, 12/22/20 |

The coronavirus pandemic has brought too many failures of leadership to count. But chief among them is remote learning and teachers unions’ continued lobbying against reopening schools.

When the virus was still a novel concept and schools shut down in response, we understood why. There was too much we did not know about COVID-19, and the risk of endangering students and teachers was too great. As time went on, however, the science became overwhelmingly clear that COVID-19 posed little risk to children and that schools were not a major source of transmission. It also became clear that distance learning has been a disaster both for students and for parents, especially those with limited resources.

Over the course of the year, it has become glaringly obvious that unions insisting on long-term school closures were not concerned about their students’ health or teachers’ safety so much as they were interested in what they could gain from the shutdown.

In Los Angeles, for example, one of the largest teachers unions in the state released a reopening proposal in July that was accompanied by a list of demands. These included — we kid you not — defunding the Los Angeles Police Department, implementing “Medicare for all,” increasing taxes on the wealthy, and placing a moratorium on charter schools in the county. The purpose of this ultimatum was purely political, yet Los Angeles’s public schools remain closed to this day.

New York City’s public schools made progress this fall by gradually reintroducing students to the classroom. But teachers unions sabotaged this, too, demanding that Mayor Bill de Blasio close public schools again because coronavirus cases in the city had risen above a certain threshold. Never mind that the schools themselves were nowhere near this threshold, or that viral transmission among students had been proven nonexistent. New York’s teachers wanted to work from home, so the teachers unions flew into action.

Anyone who questions the teachers unions — health officials, other educators, even parents — is accused of recklessly endangering lives. The truth, however, is that the unions have behaved utterly selfishly while camouflaging their dishonorable conduct in the garb of social concern. The head of the country’s largest teachers union went so far as to say teachers are “being bullied into returning back to the classrooms.” The science, however, shows there is nothing unsafe about in-person education. Several studies have confirmed that infection rates among students and teachers remain extremely low, and health precautions that most schools have mandated make sure they stay that way.

Teachers unions aren’t interested in the data. They’d rather spread deliberately exaggerated fears about the coronavirus so they can exercise power over local governments, encouraging teachers to walk out of the classroom if their schools reopen and threatening strikes if government officials buck their demands. Now, almost unbelievably, a teachers union in Chicago is suggesting widespread vaccination won’t be enough to convince teachers to return to the classroom. They just want to stay at home, sacrifice their students, and continue to collect their paychecks.

Unless city governments stand up to them, or unless good teachers decide to leave them en masse, these unions will continue to hold our schools hostage. Why? Because this is not about safety but about power.

Even the Democratic Party, a longtime political ally of public sector unions, has begun to admit as much. California officials are griping publicly about how teachers unions have created a “state-sanctioned segregation” in the education system. And in New York City, government leaders finally turned on the teachers unions last month and decided to reopen the city’s schools slowly after hearing from thousands of angry parents.

Unfortunately, these acts of political defiance remain few and far between. The majority of public school districts in metropolitan areas are still closed and will be for some time, preventing this country’s most vulnerable population from receiving the education to which it is entitled and obstructing millions of parents who cannot properly juggle jobs and stay-at-home children. This is due to teachers unions — organizations that should be education’s biggest advocate but instead fight against it.