2022 GOP Election Disaster?  In Two Years Dems Add 900,000 to voter rolls—GOP Just 80,000

The redistricting is going to make the election or re-election of GOP candidates more difficult. One major reason is that the Democrats have had an ongoing voter registration drive since November, 2020. The California Republican Party has been talking about a voter registration drive since 2020. And, the State GOP has NOT had a voter registration effort since MARCH, 2013. After nine years the GOP has become irrelevant in Sacramento and California.

Worse, per the Secretary of State, from the 2018 primary to the 2022 primary, the Democrats have added close to 1.9 million new registrants. At the same time the GOP added about 500,000. Note that in four years the GOP added a total of about half a million—but in the last two years only 80,000. In other words, GOP registrations have slowed down, dramatically.

Could the major drop in new GOP’er between 2020 and 2022 have to do with the CRP Chair in the L.A. Times, March of 2020, asked Republican candidates NOT to mention President Trump? Could it be that Trump and GOP supporters expect the Chair of the California Republican Party NOT to throw the President under the bus—at the very least say nothing negative?

This is why Congress Member Ken Calvert, Mike Garcia, Michelle Steele, Young Kim and David Valadao are in trouble for re-election. The only good news is that a private organization, headed by Ric Grennell has identified 1.4 million potential new Republicans and will, without the cooperation, support or assistance from the official Republican Party to register the 1.4 million.

Finally, the best thing the California Republican Party has going for it is JOE BIDEN. The question now is will the massive Democrat voter registration be able to overcome the demented Biden and his failed policies?