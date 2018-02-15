2300 D.C. Based FBI Jobs Shipped Out of Area

By

President Trump is literally draining the D.C. swamp, he is pushing 2300 FBI agents and employees out of the area and into the real America. Over 300 are being moving to a data center in Pocatello, Idaho, for instance. It is also being noticed that other government agencies are doing the same—they are moving D.C. based employees into the rest of the nation. Imagine if government employees actually lived among real people, maybe they would understand what we put up with living with the Feds. “The agency said Monday that it intends to move the jobs to three facilities around the country, including a data center the agency is already building in Pocatello. Data-center and administrative jobs will be sent to the Idaho location, the Washington Post reported. The Post reported that the proposal is part of what the General Services Administration, which oversees federal buildings, calls a “nationally focused consolidation plan.” It reverses the agency’s push during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations to consolidate 11,000 workers in a modern, secure center in suburban Washington.” My guess is that as part of this reorganization there will be fewer Federal government employees as well. You make America Great Again by limiting government employees and maximize private employees.

FBI plans to move some data-center, administrative jobs to Idaho

By David Staats, Idaho Statesman, 2/14/18

The FBI plans to move 2,300 jobs out of the Washington, D.C., area, including some to Pocatello.

The agency said Monday that it intends to move the jobs to three facilities around the country, including a data center the agency is already building in Pocatello. Data-center and administrative jobs will be sent to the Idaho location, the Washington Post reported.

The Post reported that the proposal is part of what the General Services Administration, which oversees federal buildings, calls a “nationally focused consolidation plan.” It reverses the agency’s push during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations to consolidate 11,000 workers in a modern, secure center in suburban Washington.

How many jobs would go to Pocatello? That wasn’t immediately known. An FBI spokeswoman in Salt Lake City referred the Statesman’s questions to another FBI representative who was not immediately available.

The FBI has had a technical center in Pocatello for years. Its new building represents an expansion there. In a groundbreaking ceremony last October, federal officials said the agency was consolidating about 100 data centers into two — in Pocatello and West Virginia, according to the Idaho State Journal in Pocatello. Officials said then that 350 jobs would be created.

How the FBI and General Services Administration propose to shift