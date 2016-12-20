25.9% of California fifth graders can pass statewide fitness test

By

How bad is LAUSD? In June it had a real graduation rate of 54%. Last week it announced it has a $1.4 billion deficit. Now this,

percent fulfilled all six fitness criteria, along with 22.1 percent of seventh-

graders and 28.3 percent of ninth-graders, according to the California

Department of Education. During testing the previous year, 20.1 percent of

fifth-graders met all six fitness criteria, as did 22.1 percent of seventh-

graders and 28.3 percent of ninth-graders.” At no level does this District work—in the classroom, on the field or in the Administration building. This is a bigoted District that has told the kids if you know of a law breaker, we will protect them from justice. Kids are learning the law means nothing, along with the classroom or value of the adults. Were I king, I would fire every employee—from janitor to Superintendent and not allow any of them near children again. We need adults that care about kids, not use kids as the excuse to steal from teachers paycheck, hate America or use resources to stop law enforcement from finding law breakers. LAUSD=child abuse.

Los Angeles Unified School District fifth-, seventh- and ninth-graders fared slightly worse on the California Physical Fitness Test than the previous year’s classes, matching a trend of drops among students statewide, according to figures released today.

More than 1.3 million students statewide took the fitness test, which

measures their health in six categories — aerobic capacity, body composition,

abdominal strength, trunk strength, upper body strength and flexibility.

Among LAUSD fifth-graders tested during the 2015-16 school year, 19.1

percent fulfilled all six fitness criteria, along with 22.1 percent of seventh-

graders and 28.3 percent of ninth-graders, according to the California

Department of Education. During testing the previous year, 20.1 percent of

fifth-graders met all six fitness criteria, as did 22.1 percent of seventh-

graders and 28.3 percent of ninth-graders.

The LAUSD’s results lagged behind the statewide tallies. Across

California, 25.9 percent of fifth-graders landed in the “Healthy Fitness

Zone” by fulfilling all six fitness criteria, as well as 32.1 percent of

seventh-graders and 36.7 percent of ninth-graders. Those numbers were all down

from the previous year.

“Good nutrition, proper rest and exercise are key ingredients for

success in the classroom and in life,” said Tom Torlakson, state

Superintendent of Public Instruction. “This year’s Physical Fitness Test

results, which are down very slightly, remind all of us as educators, parents

and community leaders that we need to convey this message to our children. One

of the best ways to do that is by eating healthy foods and exercising so we can

serve as role models for healthy living, not only for the sake of our children,

but also for the future health of our communities and our state.”