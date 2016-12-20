How bad is LAUSD?
In June it had a real graduation rate of 54%.
Last week it announced it has a $1.4 billion deficit.
At no level does this District work—in the classroom, on the field or in the Administration building. This is a bigoted District that has told the kids if you know of a law breaker, we will protect them from justice. Kids are learning the law means nothing, along with the classroom or value of the adults.
Were I king, I would fire every employee—from janitor to Superintendent and not allow any of them near children again. We need adults that care about kids, not use kids as the excuse to steal from teachers paycheck, hate America or use resources to stop law enforcement from finding law breakers.
LAUSD=child abuse.
25.9% of California fifth graders can pass statewide fitness test
LA West Media, 12/19/16
Los Angeles Unified School District fifth-, seventh- and ninth-graders fared slightly worse on the California Physical Fitness Test than the previous year’s classes, matching a trend of drops among students statewide, according to figures released today.
More than 1.3 million students statewide took the fitness test, which
measures their health in six categories — aerobic capacity, body composition,
abdominal strength, trunk strength, upper body strength and flexibility.
Among LAUSD fifth-graders tested during the 2015-16 school year, 19.1
percent fulfilled all six fitness criteria, along with 22.1 percent of seventh-
graders and 28.3 percent of ninth-graders, according to the California
Department of Education. During testing the previous year, 20.1 percent of
fifth-graders met all six fitness criteria, as did 22.1 percent of seventh-
graders and 28.3 percent of ninth-graders.
The LAUSD’s results lagged behind the statewide tallies. Across
California, 25.9 percent of fifth-graders landed in the “Healthy Fitness
Zone” by fulfilling all six fitness criteria, as well as 32.1 percent of
seventh-graders and 36.7 percent of ninth-graders. Those numbers were all down
from the previous year.
“Good nutrition, proper rest and exercise are key ingredients for
success in the classroom and in life,” said Tom Torlakson, state
Superintendent of Public Instruction. “This year’s Physical Fitness Test
results, which are down very slightly, remind all of us as educators, parents
and community leaders that we need to convey this message to our children. One
of the best ways to do that is by eating healthy foods and exercising so we can
serve as role models for healthy living, not only for the sake of our children,
but also for the future health of our communities and our state.”
There is a simple statistically proven relation curve regarding youth fitness / obesity and changes from 1980 to 2016. As I and others have done in the past we charted the number of computers available to children and the games/texts that go with it. Fitness fell, obesity increased and it made little difference if they had access to bikes and bike paths.
There was a slight correlation from the late 1950’s and the number of TV’s in households but nothing related to the computer age. As these devices became smaller and easier to have at the moments notice so did the sit down and do nothing of kids. I recently saw a 10 year old boy become angry because he could not go online and “play” games with some of his classmates.
Combine this with the intentional destruction of physical education classes in elementary and junior high schools you can see the problem. It then is an ingrained pattern once they hit high school.
There is much more but you get the idea. Parents are willing to use computers as baby sitters, and not see to it their kids are physically active.
I blame Dodge-ball!