The University of California is fiscally irresponsible—and the students and taxpayers are financing the corruption, mismanagement and incompetence.

Janet Napolitano, the ethically challenged Chancellor, HID $175 million from the Regents, the Auditor and the Legislature. At the same time demanded, and got a raise in tuition for students. She STOLE $25 million meant for education and is giving that to attorneys to defend illegal aliens to keep them from being deported. She is telling young people that are fools for following the law—and if caught, we will protect you from punishment for your crimes. Former Clinton Labor Secretary, the Socialist/Totalitarian Robert Reich, receives $300,000 per year to teach at UC Berkeley—he teaches ONE Class. Napolitano gets paid $575,000 a year PLUS the system rents a home for her at the cost of $11,000 A MONTH. She does not even pay for her own house!

Then you have the UC pension system, which is separate from CalPERS and CalSTRS. It too has a massive unfunded liability—but it is difficult to get the numbers—they are hidden as well. “The highest paid pensioner is Professor Lewis L. Judd, a UC San Diego Psychiatry professor. He receives an annual pension of $385,765. Lewis surpasses previous pension champion, Dr. Fawzy I. Fawzy, a UCLA Psychiatry Professor who retired in 2014 on a $354,469 annual pension. Assuming annual cost of living increases of 2%, Dr. Fawzy is now estimated to be receiving around $369,000 annually. But Fawzy also draws a UC salary, one of several hundred UC retirees brought back to teach after retiring. “Recalled” retirees, such as Fawzy, are eligible to draw both a salary and a pension. Fawzy’s total university income exceeded $650,000 in 2015.”

25 UC Retirees Receive Annual Pensions Exceeding $300,000

by Marc Joffe, California Policy Center, 5/3/17

Twenty-five University of California retirees receive more than $300,000 annually in retirement, the California Policy Center has learned.

The information, contained in documents released to CPC through a public records request, comes amidst controversy over excessive compensation at the UC system and revelations of a secret slush fund at the system’s headquarters.

The highest paid pensioner is Professor Lewis L. Judd, a UC San Diego Psychiatry professor. He receives an annual pension of $385,765.

Lewis surpasses previous pension champion, Dr. Fawzy I. Fawzy, a UCLA Psychiatry Professor who retired in 2014 on a $354,469 annual pension. Assuming annual cost of living increases of 2%, Dr. Fawzy is now estimated to be receiving around $369,000 annually. But Fawzy also draws a UC salary, one of several hundred UC retirees brought back to teach after retiring. “Recalled” retirees, such as Fawzy, are eligible to draw both a salary and a pension. Fawzy’s total university income exceeded $650,000 in 2015.

Behind the shocking numbers is a six-month battle with university administrators who tried to block release of compensation. CPC Director of Policy Research Marc Joffe originally sent the UC president’s office a Public Records Act request for pension data in December 2016. After numerous delays and negotiations with CPC General Counsel Craig Alexander, the university released a limited amount of data to Joffe today. CPC made the request in connection with its 100k Pension Club project, a website database that contains a list of 50,000 retired California public sector employees who receive annual pensions greater than $100,000. That website is at http://www.100kclub.com.

Ultimately, UC provided a list of 2015 and 2016 retirees, eight of whom are receiving $300,000 or more. The remaining 17 names were included in UC’s previous pension disclosures, last updated for 2014. UC did not provide precise cost of living adjustments for each retiree. CPC estimated their current pensions by adding 2% per year since their date of retirement.

The complete list appears below:

Retiree Name Appointment Type Last Employer Annual Pension Benefit Date of Retirement JUDD, LEWIS L Teaching Faculty San Diego $ 385,765 Jul 1, 2016 MATTHEWS, DENNIS L Non-Teaching Faculty Davis 370,880 2012 FAWZY, FAWZY I Teaching Faculty Los Angeles 368,790 2014 DE PAOLO, DONALD J Non-Teaching Faculty Lawrence Berkeley 359,922 Jul 1, 2016 HOLST, JAMES E. Staff Los Angeles 358,428 2006 RUDNICK, JOSEPH A Non-Teaching Faculty Los Angeles 344,925 Jul 1, 2016 VAZIRI, NOSRATOLA D Teaching Faculty Irvine 340,410 2011 GREENSPAN, JOHN S Teaching Faculty San Francisco 339,243 2014 GRAY, JOE W Non-Teaching Faculty Lawrence Berkeley 335,482 2011 SCHELBERT, HEINRICH R Teaching Faculty Los Angeles 333,247 2013 BRESLAUER, GEORGE W Non-Teaching Faculty Berkeley 328,476 2014 MARSHALL, LAWRENCE F Teaching Faculty San Diego 324,067 2010 KRUPNICK, JAMES T Non-Teaching Faculty Lawrence Berkeley 323,957 2012 DISAIA, PHILIP J Teaching Faculty Irvine 323,839 2010 GRUNSTEIN, MICHAEL Teaching Faculty Los Angeles 322,150 Jul 1, 2016 SIEFKIN, ALLAN D Non-Teaching Faculty Davis 322,101 2014 KENNEY, ERNEST B Teaching Faculty Los Angeles 320,608 2012 DARLING, BRUCE B. Non-Teaching Faculty Los Angeles 320,403 2012 DONALD, PAUL J. Teaching Faculty Davis 317,156 2011 CHERRY, JAMES D Non-Teaching Faculty Los Angeles 315,449 2013 ROLL, RICHARD W Non-Teaching Faculty Los Angeles 315,418 2014 TILLISCH, JAN H Non-Teaching Faculty Los Angeles 311,732 Aug 1, 2016 CYGAN, RALPH W Teaching Faculty Irvine 306,734 Jul 1, 2015 BRAFF, DAVID L Teaching Faculty San Diego 306,407 Feb 1, 2015 EISENBERG, MELVIN A Teaching Faculty Berkeley 305,012 Jan 1, 2015