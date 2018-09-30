By

Who are Jerry Brown, Kamela Harris, Gavin Newson and the California Democrat Party protecting? Murders, rapists and drug dealers. That is the effect of SB 54, making California a sanctuary State for the criminal class from foreign countries. “Three illegal aliens living in Los Molinos, Calif., were charged with multiple counts of methamphetamine and heroin trafficking on Thursday, Sept. 27, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. The three Mexican nationals are Miguel Alverez Cervantes, 53, Maria Cervantes-Echevarria, 34, and Marta Jiminez Lopez, 26. They were indicted by a federal grand jury on eight counts involving conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing meth and heroin for distribution. Cervantes-Echevarria and Lopez were further charged with “possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a statement .” How many dead Californians are there due to their drugs? How many kids are using their drugs? How many others have been protected that sell drugs on our streets? Feel safe? If so, you must live in another State—California is for criminals. Note this was a Federal Grand Jury that indicted them—the California “justice system” ignored all of this.

3 Illegal Aliens Charged With Meth, Heroin Trafficking in California

By Michael W. Chapman , cnsnews, 9/28/18

(CNSNews.com) — Three illegal aliens living in Los Molinos, Calif., were charged with multiple counts of methamphetamine and heroin trafficking on Thursday, Sept. 27, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

The three Mexican nationals are Miguel Alverez Cervantes, 53, Maria Cervantes-Echevarria, 34, and Marta Jiminez Lopez, 26. They were indicted by a federal grand jury on eight counts involving conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing meth and heroin for distribution. Cervantes-Echevarria and Lopez were further charged with “possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a statement .

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the three illegal aliens used their house in Los Molinos to stash drugs, guns and cash. “Court records allege that in January 2018, the two women [Maria and Marta] delivered a spare tire to a third party that was later found to contain approximately 22 pounds of methamphetamine. In addition, an undercover agent purchased over three pounds of methamphetamine from Miguel Cervantes during three controlled buys in August and September 2018.”

“When agents searched Cervantes-Echevarria and Lopez’s home on September 17, 2018, they found three handguns and over $44,000 in cash in the master bedroom,” reads the statement. “Agents found over 34 pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of heroin, and an AR-15-style rifle elsewhere on the property.”

If convicted on the conspiracy charge or any of the drug charges, the defendants face a minimum of 10 years on each count and a maximum of life in prison plus a $10 million fine. If convicted on the gun charges, those crimes carry a mandatory 5-year sentence.

The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a resonable doubt in court.