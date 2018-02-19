300 MORE Jobs Lost in California

By

This is becoming a trend. Home Depot and Lowe’s are hiring lots of people—but at low and minimum wage. As Guv Brown said, we are heading into a recession.

At what point will the Governor and Democrats understand this is a problem?

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) of Oak Brook, Illinois, says it is closing its food processing plant in Visalia, firing 294 workers in the process.

The doors will be locked by the end of March of next year, the company says. The plant primarily produces pretzels and cereal snack mixes.

Pretzel production will be moved to other TreeHouse manufacturing facilities prior to the plant closure. The company says the plant closing is part of a restructuring program announced last August to reduce its cost structure.

The costs to close the Visalia facility are expected to be approximately $21 million, of which approximately $8 million is expected to be in cash. Components of the charges include non-cash asset write-offs of approximately $13 million, employee-related costs of approximately $3 million, and other closure costs of approximately $5 million.