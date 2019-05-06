32% Rise in LA DUI Drug Arrests in First Six Months of 2018 Due to Marijuana Driving

By

Think smoking pot and driving is not a big deal? In L.A. DUI arrests are UP 32%–thanks to marijuana. How many people have been hurt, harmed or killed due to DUI drivers using marijuana—no numbers next. Society is paying for the freedom to smoke pot. Government is concerned about kids smoking vapes—just air, water and smoke—yet marijuana DUI seems to be a silent killer. “Los Angeles police today warned people who use now-legal recreational marijuana to designate others to drive in light of figures showing an increase in DUI-drug arrests following the drug’s legalization. Recreational marijuana use became legal January 1, 2018. DUI-drug arrests increased 32 percent in the city of Los Angeles during the first six months after the effective date, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.” Los Angeles has outlawed Styrofoam cups and plastic straws—but pot is sold everywhere—legally and illegally, actually harming the community. Double standards?

Figures Show 32 Percent Rise in LA DUI Drug Arrests in First Six Months of 2018

By City News Service, 4/26/19

Los Angeles police today warned people who use now-legal recreational marijuana to designate others to drive in light of figures showing an increase in DUI-drug arrests following the drug’s legalization.

Recreational marijuana use became legal January 1, 2018. DUI-drug arrests increased 32 percent in the city of Los Angeles during the first six months after the effective date, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Marijuana, like any impairing substance, negatively affects skills required for safe driving,” the LAPD said. Effects include slowed coordination and reaction time, distorted perception and attention, diminished ability to track many moving parts at once and increased reaction time and lane deviation.

While there is not a breath test to aid officers in determining whether a motorist is impaired by marijuana use, they can arrest people who appear to be impaired and have them evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert, police said.