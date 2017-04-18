By

Break the law and you should go to jail. Trying to stop law enforcement from doing their job, that should be a felony and serious jail time. Bail should be high—protesting is very acceptable—violence, bullying and breaking the law is not a protest—it is a criminal act. “Organizers say the protest was planned in the spirit of the Passover and Easter holidays. It included obstructing the driveway to the detention center. Police say 35 people were arrested for failing to heed an order to disperse after officers declared an unlawful assembly.” They predetermined to get arrested—so let them see the inside of a county jail with the other law breakers. Tough love for those that hate freedom and the Rule of Law.

35 arrested in Los Angeles immigration protest

KPCC, 4/13/17



Police arrest demonstrators protesting recent enforcement actions by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel outside the ICE headquarters on downtown Los Angeles, California on April 13, 2017. Some three dozen people were arrested in the “Interfaith Day of Prophetic Action” demonstration.

A protest over U.S. immigration policies has ended with several dozen arrests at a federal prison in downtown Los Angeles.

Civil rights activists and clergy from several faiths gathered Thursday at the Metropolitan Detention Center to protest what they called harsh arrest and deportation policies that have intensified under the Trump administration.

Organizers say the protest was planned in the spirit of the Passover and Easter holidays.

It included obstructing the driveway to the detention center.

Police say 35 people were arrested for failing to heed an order to disperse after officers declared an unlawful assembly.

No injuries are reported.