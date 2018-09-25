3600 Needed Homes in San Diego Stopped by Lawsuits

Three different projects, with a total of 3600 homes, have been stopped by “environmental” lawsuits in San Diego County. At a time government is trying to spend billions, force California cities to look like Manhattan, unions and environmentalists are filing suit to stop the creation of new housing.

This is just one County—almost every county has the same problem. L.A. County held up the permits, along with the union and environmentalists lawsuits almost twenty years for the building of 19,000 homes in the Tejon area of the County. A laundromat can not be turned into a67 housing units, affordable, in San Fran on the claim the facility is “historic”.

Housing crisis—caused by government and courts—developers are willing to build. Government is in the way.