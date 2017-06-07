By

Democrats are hard at work to force you into higher taxes, a lower standard of living, or calling yourself a Texan. Seriously can you afford the over $300 billion in taxes they are demanding through legislation? Can you afford the $52 billion to finance the train to nowhere, while maintaining the worst roads in the nation? Do you think your doctor will accept minimum wage to care for you—and the hospital will pay union wages to workers, while scrimping on technology, services and care? Can we afford an added $400 billion a year, to provide illegal aliens and every sick person in the nation with free health care? “California state lawmakers have proposed more taxes and fees in the first six months of the 2017-18 legislative session than in the entire previous two-year session, the nonpartisan California Tax Foundation reported today. If every tax and fee increase were enacted, the burden on California taxpayers would increase more than $370 billion a year, the Foundation noted in its updated Tax Watch report. The Foundation first released this year’s Tax Watch in April, identifying $155 billion in higher taxes and fees. Since April, the total has more than doubled. This is what happens when you live in a one Party State, no boundaries or common sense. Leave or revolt—that is our choice in 2018. What are you going to do?

$370 Billion a Year in Higher Taxes and Fees Proposed In First Six Months of Legislative Session

California Taxpayers Association, 6/6/17

SACRAMENTO – California state lawmakers have proposed more taxes and fees in the first six months of the 2017-18 legislative session than in the entire previous two-year session, the nonpartisan California Tax Foundation reported today.

If every tax and fee increase were enacted, the burden on California taxpayers would increase more than $370 billion a year, the Foundation noted in its updated Tax Watch report.

The Foundation first released this year’s Tax Watch in April, identifying $155 billion in higher taxes and fees. Since April, the total has more than doubled.

The current largest proposal would increase taxes by $200 billion annually to pay for a single-payer healthcare system where all costs are paid by the State of California. To put the proposal in context, California receives a little more than $179 billion a year in current taxes and fees.

As lawmakers begin budget discussions, budget trailer bills could be introduced at the final hour and increase taxes by billions of dollars per year. Under the California Constitution, lawmakers must approve the state budget by June 15. Cap-and-trade auction taxes, as well as proposals to eliminate taxpayer rights, are expected to be part of the budget.

“The cumulative cost of proposals introduced in 2017 is the highest amount identified since we began publishing Tax Watch in 2015,” California Tax Foundation Director Robert Gutierrez said. “This comes at a time when state revenue has been growing substantially under existing tax rates, and California is nearing its taxing capacity under the Gann spending limit.”

In addition to the single-payer legislation (SB 562), other bills with especially high annual cost to taxpayers include:

SB 640 – A $122.6 billion sales tax on services.

ACA 2 – An $8.5 billion tax on groceries, snacks and candy.

SB 726 – A $4.52 billion death tax on estates.

AB 1003 – A $4 billion tax on soda.

SB 775 – A $4 billion cap-and-trade auction tax.

The California Tax Foundation, a nonprofit research organization founded by the California Taxpayers Association in 1980, reviewed every bill introduced or amended between December 5, 2016, and June 2, 2017, for tax- and fee-related provisions. Under Proposition 26, a tax is defined as any levy or exaction that results in a taxpayer paying a higher tax, including any unreasonable or excessive fee.

The report notes whether the proposals died in the Legislature or were sent to the governor, and whether the governor signed or vetoed those that reached his desk.

Methodology

Revenue estimates were taken from legislative committee and floor analyses, and analyses from state agencies. When an estimate had not been prepared for a bill, recent data was used from prior legislative or agency analyses of similar legislation. When estimates provided a revenue range, the lowest figure in the range was used. Bills that would impose identical taxes or fees were included, but were counted only once for purposes of calculating a revenue total.

###

The California Tax Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 1980, improves public policy through independent, nonpartisan research. The California Taxpayers Association, established in 1926, is the state’s oldest and largest association representing taxpayers. CalTax is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research and advocacy association with a dual mission to guard against unnecessary taxation and to promote government efficiency