374 Californians Chose End-of-Life Option in 2017

A few years ago, the people of California passed a law allowing folks, under certain conditions to end their own lives. The media has been silent on this, how many died, want diseases did they have. What is missing from the State report is a very important statistics—how many wanted to use the law, vs. how many were allowed to use the law. That would tell us if this law is being strictly enforced or just a cursory vetting.

“For adults with a terminal disease, since 2016 California has made aid-in-dying medication legal. Issued in June, an annual report, required in the End of Life Option Act, outlined the 374 people who made use of the law in 2017.”

Another interesting fact missing from the report—what counties did these people live in. We are told it is for “privacy” purposes. That is a lie. They are hiding the most important fact of all—some counties have NO vetting of the process. There are counties that say “we need the space”, die. Then there are other counties that are serious about the process. This would be good to know, what counties want you dead and which want you to live. Just a thought.