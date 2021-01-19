By

If an EMT from the L.A. Fire Department showed up to help your spouse that had a heart attack would you ask them to leave if they refused to take the COVID vaccine? If a firefighter from the LAFD showed up to rescue your daughter from a fire, would you tell them to leave because they refused to take the vaccine? In Riverside County 50% of health professionals, the folks on the front lines and know the problems of the virus the most, are refusing to take the vaccine. Do these folks know something we are not allowed to be told? “This past week, only 143 firefighters visited one of the department’s vaccination centers, according to data released by the city Friday night. So far, 1,944 of the agency’s just under 3,400 members have been inoculated, leaving 4 in 10 vulnerable to the highly infectious coronavirus. The reluctance of L.A. firefighters adds to the list of healthcare workers in the state who are declining to take the vaccine, a trend that health experts say could have serious public health implications.”

40% of L.A. Firefighters Decline to Show Up for Coronavirus Vaccine

Joel B. Pollak , Breitbart, 1/16/21

40% of Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters have failed to turn up for voluntary vaccination against the coronavirus, following a pattern of reluctance seen among many front-line health care workers and first responders.

The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday:

Late last year, firefighters were the first city workers given access to the shots. After an initial burst of activity, the number showing up to get the vaccine has plummeted.

This past week, only 143 firefighters visited one of the department’s vaccination centers, according to data released by the city Friday night. So far, 1,944 of the agency’s just under 3,400 members have been inoculated, leaving 4 in 10 vulnerable to the highly infectious coronavirus.

The reluctance of L.A. firefighters adds to the list of healthcare workers in the state who are declining to take the vaccine, a trend that health experts say could have serious public health implications.

The Times added that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is considering making vaccination mandatory for firefighters and others on the front lines of the fight against an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday that the state still has 2 million unused doses of vaccine, “with only 38% of the 3.1 million doses delivered to the state actually being given so far.”

West Virginia leads the nation in vaccine distribution, largely because it has a simplified system of scheduling vaccinations, the Chronicle added.