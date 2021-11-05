5-year-olds soon have to show vaccine cards in San Fran

By

If you take your five year old to a Carl’s Jr. in San Fran they have to show a vaccine passport. If your 18 year old wants to vote in every precinct in San Fran, they do not need to show anything. This new policy will continue the loss of tourists and visitors to the city—this town has declared itself family unfriendly. “San Francisco will soon require children as young as 5 to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor public spaces like restaurants, entertainment venues and sporting events, public health officials said this week. The local mandate already requires children and adults over the age of 12 to show proof that they are vaccinated before entering those places. Now, city health officials are planning to extend the health order to children ages 5 to 11, the group newly eligible for the shot. More and more San Fran is looking like a Third world totalitarian State.

5-year-olds soon have to show vaccine cards in San Francisco

By VICTORIA COLLIVER, Politico, 11/3/21

OAKLAND — San Francisco will soon require children as young as 5 to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor public spaces like restaurants, entertainment venues and sporting events, public health officials said this week.

The local mandate already requires children and adults over the age of 12 to show proof that they are vaccinated before entering those places. Now, city health officials are planning to extend the health order to children ages 5 to 11, the group newly eligible for the shot.

San Francisco Health Officer Susan Philip said the requirement won’t kick in for at least two months.

“We definitely want to wait and make sure children have an opportunity to get vaccinated, so that will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available for kids,” Philip said at a town hall meeting Tuesday about youth vaccinations.

Vaccinations of the younger age group began Wednesday in California, the same day West Coast scientific experts announced they greenlighted the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinefor children ages 5-11 — and a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the kid-sized dose. The pediatric vaccine is a third of the adult dose and, like the adult formulation, is given in two doses, 21 days apart.

Officials from the San Francisco Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed the plan, saying the city’s current vaccination and masking requirements will be reexamined once the younger children have adequate time to be vaccinated.

“As with children 12-17 who may not have personal identification, we will follow the same approach with the younger kids such that they would not be penalized for not having an ID,” a spokesperson from the department wrote in an email.