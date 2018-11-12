By

While this story is three years old, it shows why Social Security is going broke—it is as well managed as the Post Office, the California DMV and other government agencies. “Roughly 6.5 million people with active Social Security numbers are age 112 and older, according to an audit by the Social Security Administration ’s inspector general. The March 4 audit concluded that the administration “did not have controls in place to annotate death information” on the the main electronic file, called Numident, for Social Security numberholders who exceeded maximum reasonable life expectancies and were likely deceased. “We obtained Numident data that identified approximately 6.5 million numberholders born before June 16, 1901 who did not have a date of death on their record,” the report states. The inspector general said the questionable identification numbers put the government at risk of fraud and waste. Some of the numbers assigned to long-dead people were used fraudulently to open bank accounts, and thousands of numbers were apparently used by illegal immigrants to apply for work, CNS News reported.” Fraud and waste—yet the Democrats prefer to continue that by raising taxes, instead of fixing the problem. Thought you should know why Social Security is in trouble.

6.5M people with active Social Security numbers are 112 or older: IG

Agency urged to update its files

By Jessica Chasmar ,- The Washington Times, 3/10/15

Roughly 6.5 million people with active Social Security numbers are age 112 and older, according to an audit by the Social Security Administration ’s inspector general.

The March 4 audit concluded that the administration “did not have controls in place to annotate death information” on the the main electronic file, called Numident, for Social Security numberholders who exceeded maximum reasonable life expectancies and were likely deceased.

“We obtained Numident data that identified approximately 6.5 million numberholders born before June 16, 1901 who did not have a date of death on their record,” the report states.

The inspector general said the questionable identification numbers put the government at risk of fraud and waste. Some of the numbers assigned to long-dead people were used fraudulently to open bank accounts, and thousands of numbers were apparently used by illegal immigrants to apply for work, CNS News reported .

“During Calendar Years 2008 through 2011, SSA received 4,024 E-Verify inquiries using the SSNs of 3,873 numberholders born before June 16, 1901,” the report said. “These inquiries indicate individuals’ attempts to use the SSNs to apply for work.”

Sens. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, and Tom Carper, Delaware Democrat, who head the Senate committee that oversees the Social Security Administration , issued a joint statement Monday urging the agency to clean up its files, CNS News reported.