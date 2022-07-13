7/11  in L.A.: Time to Close Stores Due to Crime

By

7/11 was a leader in the convenience store experience for Americans. Now they are the leaders in closing stores for the purpose of saving lives and not being a crime victim. People are addicted to buying a snack or getting gas from 7/11 as they are breathing. But in major cities 7/11 convenience stores have become the center for crime. So, they are doing the responsible thing—closing down stores that are crime centers—expect them to close many more across the nation, including more in L.A. Sadly, other stores will do the same. In San Fran dozens of chain drug stores have been closed due to shoplifting the police will not stop. Why is California collapsing? This is another example of lack of law enforcement and a Democrat Party that represents the criminal and hates the victims. In the middle of all this Starbucks has announced the closing of six stores in L.A. due to crime. Expect more to be closed. That is the cost of having George Gascon as DA.

7-Eleven stores across L.A. encouraged to close following deadly robberies

by: Travis Schlepp, KTLA, 7/11/22

Following multiple robberies, including some that ended in bloodshed, 7-Eleven franchises across Los Angeles were encouraged to close Monday night.

The motivation to close up shop for the evening came from 7-Eleven’s corporate leaders and communicated through a statement provided to KTLA.

The statement reads: “Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement. Right now, our focus is on Franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close tonight.”

Man sought in deadly 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal

The statement follows a devastating night and morning of violence at 7-Eleven locations across the Southland, including the deaths of a store clerk in Brea and a customer in Santa Ana.

In total, six franchises across Southern California were either robbed at gunpoint or the site of gun violence.

Police received similar robbery reports in Ontario, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea, La Habra and Upland. Law enforcement agencies are working under the assumption that the same man is responsible for some, if not all, of the robberies.

Three people suffered serious injuries during the string of robberies. Their conditions remain unclear as of late Monday night.

The suspect in those deadly shootings and robberies remains wanted by law enforcement.

One of the most popular convenience store franchises in America, there are hundreds of 7-Eleven locations throughout Southern California, according to 7-Eleven’s website.