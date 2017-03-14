7 of 11 WORST Cities in nation for Renters in California—Congrats to Sacramento and Democrats

By

Thanks to high taxes, bad regulations hack politicians in Sacramento and big city City Halls, seven of the eleven highest priced rental cities are in California—only Miami is worse than California cities. Last November hundreds of billions of new bonds and taxes were approved. This is a climate of State debt of $1.5 trillion and a collapsing government pension system. Cities like LA and San Fran are now trying to look and feel like Manhattan and the slums of New York—pack’ and stack’m—high rise apartments, dense populations, which lead to higher crime rates and traffic gridlock. A loser for the people—the rich live elsewhere, they are smart enough not to live under the conditions they created. “Using the four key statistics listed below that were compiled by Marcus & Millichap, Forbes ranked the metro areas by each metric and then came up with a composite score. The four metrics are: Average monthly apartment rent in Q4 2016, net any concessions Change in apartment rent from Q4 2015 to Q4 2016

7 California Communities Named Among Worst In Nation For Renters

According to Forbes, Indianapolis is the best city for renters in 2017, while Miami is the worst.

By Renee Schiavone, Patch, 3/12/17

California may be home to some amazing beaches, beautiful mountains and fantastic real estate — if you have enough to cash in on the views, that is. But if you’re planning on renting in the Golden State, get ready to confront some of the worst renters’ markets in the nation.

According to a new set of ranking released by Forbes, seven of the country’s worst markets for renters are in California. And if you’re looking in the Southland, you’re especially in a crunch. San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County and the Riverside-San Bernardino area are in the top “worst” markets, Forbes reports.

Indianapolis is 2017’s best city for renters and Miami is the worst, according to the report.

According to Forbes, amongst all the communities analyzed for the list, Indianapolis is the cheapest place to rent and the second-most affordable. Forbes used data from Marcus & Millichap, a brokerage research firm that tracks 46 large markets.

Using the four key statistics listed below that were compiled by Marcus & Millichap, Forbes ranked the metro areas by each metric and then came up with a composite score. The four metrics are:

Average monthly apartment rent in Q4 2016, net any concessions

Change in apartment rent from Q4 2015 to Q4 2016

Average apartment vacancy rate

Apartment rent as share of average household income

Affordability and apartment rent as a share of household income made up 40 percent of each area’s score, while the other three metrics made up 60 percent of the score.

According to Forbes, the 15 worst cities for renters are:

Miami, Florida San Diego, California Manhattan, New York Los Angeles, California Orange County, California Boston, Massachusetts Riverside-San Bernardino, California Oakland, California Sacramento, California Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Northern New Jersey Fort Lauderdale, Florida Portland, Oregon Orlando, Florida

The 15 best cities for renters are:

Indianapolis, Indiana St. Louis, Missouri Kansas City, Missouri San Antonio, Texas Columbus, Ohio Houston, Texas Jacksonville, Florida Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Louisville, Kentucky Cleveland, Ohio Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina Cincinnati, Ohio Baltimore, Maryland Phoenix, Arizona Austin, Texas